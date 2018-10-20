SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

By Jack Davis
at 11:13am
Print

It’s bad enough for the campaign of Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke that despite raising massive amounts of money, he’s trailing in the polls behind incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

But now, at least one Texan has found hearing from O’Rourke’s campaign so obnoxious that he filed a class action lawsuit to ensure he won’t get any more texts from the campaign.

The lawsuit claims that in texting without getting residents’ permission, the campaign is violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas by Sameer Syeed of Collin County. Neither Syeed nor his attorney, Shawn Jaffer, have commented on the suit.

The lawsuit claims that Syeed received nine texts from Beto for Texas without ever giving the campaign permission to contact him.

TRENDING: Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

The suit also claims he wanted to stop the texts but could not text back. Attempts to call the number the texts came from resulted in error messages or a disconnect. The suit argues this proves the calls came from an automated phone system.

That’s important for the lawsuit because the Telephone Consumer Protection Act bans sending texts without permission except in an emergency.

Do you think this lawsuit has merit?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Chris Evans, communications director of Beto for Texas, dismissed the suit.

“Our grassroots volunteer program with thousands of Texans canvassing, phone banking, texting, and organizing is the largest this state has seen. It is fully compliant with the law,” he said.

The suit wants the campaign to fork over at least $500 per text message to anyone who signs onto the suit.

O’Rourke’s campaign is not short of cash. KHOU reported that O’Rourke has raised just over $60 million against Cruz, whose fundraising had totaled just shy of $35 million.

Despite the fact that the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Cruz with a 7 percentage point lead, Cruz is fighting hard for every vote.

RELATED: Trump Unveils New Nickname for Cruz Ahead of Midterms: ‘Nobody Has Helped Me More’

President Donald Trump, who will hold a rally for Cruz on Monday, tweeted his support for his former GOP presidential primary opponent on Friday.

“Beto O’Rourke is a total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz, and he comes nowhere near representing the values and desires of the people of the Great State of Texas. He will never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!” Trump tweeted.

O’Rourke has said that if he is elected, he would vote to impeach Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in a ceremonial swearing in by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Report: NBC News Withheld Vital Information That Could Have Cleared Kavanaugh of Rape Allegations

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Chris Agee

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence ThomasChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Petition Against Clarence Thomas Backfires When His Supporters Collect 10x More Signatures

Chris Agee

Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema of ArizonaKGUN / YouTube screen shot

Trooper Union Pulls Support for Kyrsten Sinema After Outcry From Members

Savannah Pointer

MAGA hat wearer harrassedFunny Boy / YouTube screen shot

Man Berated in Starbucks for Wearing MAGA Hat, Onlookers Do Absolutely Nothing

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday.Alex Edelman / AFP / Getty Images

‘Swift and Certain Justice’: Trump Throws Down the Gauntlet on Mail Bombing Suspect

Evie Fordham

Steve ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Steve Scalise Calls Out New York Times for Publishing Trump Assassination Short Story

Jack Davis

Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton speaks to members of the media as Texas Solicitor General Scott Keller (R) listens in front of the U.S. Supreme Court April 18, 2016, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Texas Attorney General: Former Democratic Party Leader Funded ‘Voter Fraud Ring’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.