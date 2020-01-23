Beto Returns: Failed Candidate Teams with Bloomberg Group in Bid To Turn Texas Blue: Report

Some people never get tired of losing — former Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is proof of that.

He failed in his bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, before failing to secure the Democratic nomination for president.

Now, The Little Engine That Couldn’t is reportedly joining forces with a gun control group financed by current Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in an effort to help Democrats take control of Texas’ state legislature.

“O’Rourke is campaigning for left-wing candidate Eliz Markowitz, whose Second Amendment views align closely with O’Rourke’s extremist views,” The Daily Wire reported.

Markowitz is running in a Jan. 28 special election runoff to the fill the Texas House District 28 seat being vacated by former GOP state Rep. John Zerwas.

Democrats are currently nine seats away from flipping the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives, according to The Texas Tribune.

While O’Rourke may be a continuous failure, his recent actions are enough to raise red flags, because a charismatic man with a billionaire behind him could do some damage.

And that might explain why two GOP sources in the Lone Star State told The Daily Wire that they have concerns.

The reason, they said, is because many Republican voters do not get excited about voting in special elections because they feel their districts are safe.

“The sources said that the districts are in play and that Democrats only need to pick up a few seats and they will be able to flip the Texas House, which could reverberate throughout the state for decades as the moment that turned Texas blue,” The Daily Wire said.

When O’Rourke was campaigning to be a senator, he told Texans that they should be able to keep their legally owned firearms, including AR-15s.

But things changed during his presidential campaign.

At that point, he started calling for the confiscation of what Democrats refer to as “assault weapons.”

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said at the September Democratic presidential debate, less than two months before he left the race.

“We’re not going to allow it to be used against fellow Americans anymore,” he said.

But at the next debate, he was slightly more measured, insisting that there would be a so-called “buyback” program and that Americans would go along with it.

“If someone does not turn in an AR-15 or AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out in public to brandish and intimidate, as we saw in Kent State recently, then that weapon will be taken from them,” he said, according to The New York Times.

“We must buy them back,” he said.

“I believe in this country; I believe in my fellow Americans. I believe they will do the right thing.”

Teaming up with Bloomberg’s radical Moms Demand Action group shows precisely what O’Rourke has in mind — and that clearly does not include allowing Americans to keep their Second Amendment rights, at least, not as the Founding Fathers intended us to keep them.

That’s why it is imperative for Texans to vote, even if they are in solidly Republican districts, and hand O’Rourke another defeat.

