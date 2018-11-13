SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Beto Voters Told To Give Their Campaign Signs Special ‘Upgrade’ for 2020

By Steven Beyer
at 9:57am
Print

The Senate campaign for Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke may be over, but his supporters aren’t going away anytime soon.

In fact, the Travis County Democratic Party is urging its voters to turn their O’Rourke Senate signs into 2020 presidential campaign signs.

“Upgrade your Beto sign and let him know we’re ready for his next campaign — whatever it is!” the Travis County Democratic Party wrote on its Facebook page Saturday.

The post showed a picture of the O’Rourke campaign sign being covered up with a 2020 sticker. Instead of the sign reading, “Beto for Senate,” the sign would read, “Beto for 2020.”

TRENDING: Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

The post also linked to an online store that allowed people to purchase the “upgrade” to their signs.

O’Rourke lost his bid in Texas to become a U.S. senator after losing to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by 3 percentage points.

Despite the loss, speculation has swirled about O’Rourke running for president in 2020.

O’Rourke, however, has denied any interest in running for the presidency.

Do you think Beto will run for president in 2020?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I will not be a candidate for president in 2020,” he told MSNBC. “That’s, I think, as definitive as those sentences get.”

Political pundits, however, say O’Rourke now has national name recognition and could sweep the primaries.

Democratic strategist Maria Cardona told the Hill O’Rourke would immediately enter the presidential race with significant advantages.

“He now has name recognition, a widely successful fundraising operation, a young fresh face with a sprinkling of woke, a cool persona, a new perspective, he speaks Spanish and would be an exciting and upbeat candidate,” she said.

Another strategist told the Hill that O’Rourke has been “generating the kind of buzz we haven’t seen since ‘hope and change.'”

RELATED: Mike Huckabee Applauds Dan Crenshaw, Pete Davidson for Incredible Message on Civility

Matt Mackowiak, a Texas-based Republican strategist, said he was also surprised at the rise of O’Rourke’s status.

“He has a bit of a star quality to him,” Mackowiak said. “People in Texas were mesmerized and moved by him.”

Mackowiak said the fact O’Rourke only lost by 3 percent in the traditionally red Texas was “impressive.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

First lady Melania TrumpChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

Michael Bastasch

Climate change activists take part in a sit-in Tuesday outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office.Sunrise Movement / Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez, Activists Occupy Nancy Pelosi’s Office and Start Making Demands

Jack Davis

Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in GeorgiaJessica McGowan / Getty Images

After Abrams Refuses to Concede, GA Dems Announce Thousands of Votes Found

Dick Morris

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after touring the Cayuga Centers facility, which is holding immigrant children separated from their parents, after taking a tour of the facility, June 20, 2018, in New York.Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Bill de Blasio Humiliated as Truth about NYC Public Schools Exposed

Jack Davis

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian FontesArizona PBS screen shot

AZ Election Official at Center of Ballot Controversy Repped Ringleader of Arms Scandal

Savannah Pointer

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump prior to their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Saturday.Chesnot / Getty Images

French President Macron Comes Around to Trump’s Way of Thinking, Calls Him a ‘Good Friend’

Steven Beyer

Kat Timpf speaks on Fox NewsFox News / YouTube screen shot

Fox New Pundit Kat Timpf: I Was Abused, Chased Out of Brooklyn Bar

Luke Rosiak

Broward County Elections SupervisorJoe Skipper / Getty Images

12 Times Florida County’s Elections Supervisor Has Been ‘Incompetent and Possibly Criminal’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.