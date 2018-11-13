Beto Voters Told to Give Their Campaign Signs Special ‘Upgrade’ for 2020

The senate campaign for Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke may be over, but his supporters aren’t going away anytime soon.

In fact, the Travis County Democratic Party is urging its voters to turn their O’Rourke senate signs into 2020 presidential campaign signs.

“Upgrade your Beto sign and let him know we’re ready for his next campaign — whatever it is!” the Travis County Democratic Party wrote on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The post showed a picture of the O’Rourke campaign sign being covered up with a 2020 sticker. Instead of the sign reading, “Beto for Senate,” with the sticker, the sign would then read, “Beto for 2020.”

Additionally, the post linked to an online store that allowed people to purchase the “upgrade” to their signs.

O’Rourke lost his bid to become a U.S. senator from Texas after losing to incumbent Republican Ted Cruz by 3 percentage points.

Despite losing, speculation has swirled about O’Rourke running for president in 2020.

O’Rourke, however, has denied any interest in running for the presidency in 2020.

“I will not be a candidate for president in 2020,” he told MSNBC. “That’s, I think, as definitive as those sentences get.”

Political pundits, however, say O’Rourke now has national name recognition and could sweep the primaries.

Democratic strategist Maria Cardona told the Hill O’Rourke would immediately enter the presidential race with significant advantages.

“He now has name recognition, a widely successful fundraising operation, a young fresh face with a sprinkling of woke, a cool persona, a new perspective, he speaks Spanish and would be an exciting and upbeat candidate,” she said.

Another strategist told the Hill that O’Rourke has been “generating the kind of buzz we haven’t seen since ‘hope and change.'”

Matt Mackowiak, a Texas-based Republican strategist, said he was also surprised at the rise of O’Rourke’s status.

“He has a bit of a star quality to him,” Mackowiak said. “People in Texas were mesmerized and moved by him.”

Mackowiak said the fact O’Rourke only lost by 3 percent was “impressive.”

