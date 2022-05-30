Beto's Sick, Child-Killing Teen Writings Should Put Him at on Any Red Flag Gun List

As Texas Democratic candidate for governor, Beto O’Rourke, carouses through the state stumping for more gun control, he is facing uncomfortable reminders of the mentally deranged murder fantasies he wrote about when he was a teenager.

Only days ago, O’Rourke put on a sham show of righteous indignation when he interrupted an important press conference meant to inform the public about the criminal school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

As the nationally televised conference was underway, O’Rourke stood up near the dais and began screaming out his attack on the officials onstage, one of whom was Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke stood there accusing the governor of “doing nothing” about the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

O’Rourke’s blatant electioneering during the news conference enraged Uvalde’s already traumatized mayor, Don McLaughlin, who yelled back at the Democrat candidate, saying, “You’re out of line … Sir, you’re out of line!”

“I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a b**** that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue,” the mayor rightly added.

But, while Beto was fine standing there begging for attention by inappropriately trying to gain campaign brownie points as the state and the nation mourned the loss of so many children, he didn’t want the attention that his murder fantasy of children brought him.

During one of the many other times this perennially losing candidate was running for office, it was leaked that the media was protecting Beto from his own past. And one of his past outrages was a cute little ditty he wrote about killing some little children.

Back in 2019, a Reuters reporter was finally outed for holding back details he had learned about O’Rourke’s past life as a thief, computer hacker and would-be child killer when he was young man.

At the time, when he was making an aborted attempt to run for the White House after losing a previous campaign for the governor of Texas, reporter Joseph Menn finally released the fact that O’Rourke was a member of a computer hacker group that routinely stole services from computer users and companies.

But along with his hacking habits, it was also revealed that he once wrote about how he dreamed of murdering some children with his car. Menn found Beto’s obscene note when he was looking into the candidate’s past as a computer hacker.

According to Menn, the snippet from a 15-year-old Beto went like this: “One day, as I was driving home from work, I noticed two children crossing the street. They were happy, happy to be free from their troubles … This happiness was mine by right. I had earned it in my dreams.

“As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head,” the snippet continued.

Sick, indeed.

This is the kind of stuff that should get you put on a terrorist watchlist, wouldn’t you think? But, instead, the Democrats want to make him governor.

Of course, Beto has had other little problems with automobiles. While his ramblings about murdering kids by running them down was a fantasy, his 1998 arrest for drunk driving was very real. Worse, after the accident he caused by driving drunk, he compounded the crime by running from the scene.

“The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 27, 1998, in the El Paso suburb of Anthony, Texas. O’Rourke had been out drinking that night in celebration of his 26th birthday and was reported to have struck a vehicle traveling the same direction as him on Interstate 10 prior to crossing over the median and coming to a stop on the opposite side of the interstate.

“He is then alleged to have attempted to drive away from the scene, only to be stopped by the unnamed individual who reported the incident to police. The police officers ultimately arrested O’Rourke for driving while intoxicated.”

But maybe it is no surprise that a man who dreamed of murdering innocent children is just the sort of man Democrats want in office. They seem to have a long list of dangerous, aberrant behavior for which they advocate.

From dismembering babies with partial birth abortion and abortion on demand, to sexualizing children by exposing them to radical gender ideology in the classroom, to actually mutilating children’s sexual organs with harmful surgical procedures and drug therapies in pursuit of their obscene transgender agenda, Democrats just might find a daydream about running children down and killing them with a car to be far milder than their actual political policies.

