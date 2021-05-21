When President Joe Biden took office, one of his first major moves was to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline. A few months later, he is now helping pave the way for Russia to build a gas pipeline to Germany.

According to NBC News, the Biden administration decided to waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-owned company that’s building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. The administration is also waiving sanctions against Matthias Warnig, the German CEO of the company.

The issue is a complicated one, and the Biden administration insists it still opposes the pipeline. (“Our opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is unwavering,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, according to The Associated Press.)

Axios, however, reported that the move is “widely interpreted as a signal that the U.S. will not stand in the way of the Russia-to-Germany pipeline’s completion.”

Meanwhile, both Republicans and even some Democrats in Congress oppose the Biden administration’s move, as do other Eastern European governments, NBC News reported.

“Republican lawmakers immediately accused the administration of handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a major political victory,” the outlet reported. “Democrats urged the White House to reconsider, and the Kremlin called the news a ‘positive signal.'”

That is quite the trifecta for the Biden administration.

Blinken said the U.S. waived the sanctions because he felt that they “would negatively impact U.S. relations with Germany, the EU and other European allies and partners,” according to a State Department report obtained by NBC News.

The report claimed that these relations are important for the Biden administration to reach its goals, such as fighting climate change and addressing a COVID-19 pandemic that is largely over in the United States.

The Biden administration’s move effectively means there is a better chance than there was before that the pipeline will be completed — in that sense, the decision allowed the pipeline to move forward, even if the administration insists it will still use sanctions to “to try to stop this pipeline,” as State Department officials told reporters, according to Axios.

Yet in January, Biden axed the Keystone XL Pipeline in the very name of climate change, claiming in an executive order that an analysis had “concluded that approval of the proposed pipeline would undermine U.S. climate leadership by undercutting the credibility and influence of the United States in urging other countries to take ambitious climate action.”

With that action, Biden swiftly killed thousands of American jobs — up to 11,000 jobs, including 8,000 union positions, according to one estimate. Biden had effectively decided that a public declaration of his commitment to climate change was more important than blue-collar American jobs.

Apparently, a pipeline benefiting Russia and Germany is a different story. For some reason, waiving sanctions and thus allowing the construction of that pipeline to move forward appears to be very important to the Biden administration.

In an attempt to save face, Blinken claimed that preserving relations with Germany and the U.N. was important for climate change initiatives. This does not change the fact that the administration’s move is incredibly hypocritical.

“I am opposed to the decision by the Biden administration to waive sanctions on NS2 AG and Matthias Warnig,” Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said in a statement.

“I urge the administration to rip off the Band-Aid, lift these waivers and move forward with the congressionally mandated sanctions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the Biden administration’s decision to “actively help” Russian President Vladimir Putin “stunning.”

“In defiance of U.S. law, Biden is actively helping Putin build his pipeline,” he tweeted. “Objectively speaking, the Biden administration is shaping up to be the most pro-Russia administration of the modern era.”

Stunning. In defiance of U.S. law, Biden is actively helping Putin build his pipeline. Objectively speaking, the Biden administration is shaping up to be the most pro-Russia administration of the modern era. https://t.co/3FwjiIILEc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2021

Biden should get credit for one thing: He promised in his campaign that he would unite America, and he has found a way to bring Democrats and Republicans together in condemning his decision.

Kudos to him.

For all his talk of being hard on Russia, this decision suggests that Biden is all bark and no bite.

“Two months ago, President Biden called Putin a ‘killer,’ but today he’s planning to give Putin, his regime and his cronies massive strategic leverage in Europe,” Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse told NBC.

“You can’t pretend to be a Russia hawk but then just roll over.”

With one single decision, the Biden administration has displayed both hypocrisy and blatant disregard for this country. Once again, Biden’s absolute incompetence in the field of foreign relations has reared its ugly head.

