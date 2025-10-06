Share
CHICAGO: A black band is stretched across a District 1 Chicago Police officer's badge (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Betrayed: Chicago PD Brass Orders Cops to Ignore ICE Agents' Pleas for Help as Crowd Closes in After Attack, Shooting

 By Michael Schwarz  October 6, 2025 at 1:42pm
Tension between local law enforcement leaders and federal immigration officials continues to rise, with the latest example occurring Saturday in Democrat-run Chicago, where officers were ordered to back down after being called in for backup.

It all started when leftist fanatics — including an armed woman — used vehicles to attack agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department’s chief of patrol reportedly ordered officers to pull back from the area.

The Department of Homeland Security put out a press release on Saturday, detailing what happened to the agents.

“The officers exited their trapped vehicle, when a suspect tried to run them over, forcing the officers to fire defensively,” said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS.

DHS claimed the armed woman had a semi-automatic weapon and later drove herself to the hospital for treatment. She’d also been named in a Customs and Border Patrol intelligence bulletin last week, for doxing agents online.

“Unfortunately, JB Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area,” McLaughlin added. “There is a crowd growing and we are deploying special operations to control a growing crowd.”

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, one of many mindless and hate-filled Democrats who regard themselves as enemies of President Donald Trump, has rejected federal intervention in the blood-soaked city of Chicago.

A 2024 news release identified Jon Hein as the CPD’s new chief of patrol. He was also cited in a Saturday article by the Chicago Tribune regarding the shooting.

Should Trump withdraw all federal funding from the city of Chicago instantly?

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared a screenshot of the relevant CAD — or Computer-Aided Dispatch — on the social media platform X.

“PLEASE. CHIEF OF PATROL. NO UNITS WILL RESPOND TO THIS,” the CAD showed in all red letters.

Below those words were: “CALLER IS 1 of APPROX 30 ARMED BORDER PATROL AGENTS (ICE) WHO ARE BEING SURROUNDED BY A LARGE CROWD OF PEOPLE REQUESTING CPD.”

Another X user posted an audio clip of the dispatcher issuing the stand-down order.

“Chief of Patrol said all units clear out from there,” the dispatcher can be heard saying. “We’re not sending anybody over to that location.”

So, how have Democrat-run states and municipalities gotten away with such madness?

They’ve been allowed to govern with almost zero oversight, no accountability, and were heavily protected by the Biden administration.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation