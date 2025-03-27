Betrayed Again: SCOTUS Upholds Biden-Era Anti-2A Ruling, And Roberts and Coney Barrett Weren't Only Defectors

The Supreme Court dealt a devastating loss to Second Amendment enthusiasts, upholding Biden administration rules discouraging the making of firearms at home.

All of the members of the Supreme Court, except for Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito, voted on Wednesday to keep the regulations on “ghost guns,” which are often kits allowing people to create their own firearms with 3D printing technology, according to CNN.

Second Amendment supporters had challenged the regulations, which made “ghost gun” makers provide serial numbers on the kits and perform background checks on buyers.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion, noting the technological advances that came alongside the advent of “ghost guns.”

“Perhaps a half hour of work is required before anyone can fire a shot,” Gorsuch said.

“But even as sold, the kit comes with all necessary components, and its intended function as instrument of combat is obvious. Really, the kit’s name says it all: ‘Buy Build Shoot.’”

Thomas meanwhile said that the Supreme Court majority “blesses the Government’s overreach” by their latest decision.

“Congress could have authorized ATF to regulate any part of a firearm or any object readily convertible into one. But, it did not. I would adhere to the words Congress enacted,” Thomas wrote.

The Firearms Policy Coalition similarly voiced their dissatisfaction.

“This is only one battle in a multi-generational war over the scope of government and pre-existing right to keep and bear arms,” the entity remarked in a statement Wednesday.

“The Supreme Court cynically built up a falsework to shore up the ATF’s improper rule in spite of the text and history of the statutes.”

The decision indeed does not fare well for gun owners.

Gorsuch is correct. The technology surrounding 3D printed firearms is very accessible. There will likely be people who abuse that technology for nefarious ends.

But the conduct of some bad actors need not restrict the rights of the rest of us, especially as this field only starts to develop.

The left uses manipulation to pretend that they care about stopping gun crimes.

But they mostly want to limit the gun rights guaranteed to every American.

Look no further than the term “ghost gun.” It’s designed to frighten the public into thinking that everyone with an untraced or 3D printed firearm is somehow a danger to society, possessing an ethereal weapon of doom.

We only have a few years left under President Donald Trump.

When the left regains power, they will seek vengeance.

That means we need solid laws and court opinions, not just executive orders, to protect us.

The current crop of the Supreme Court has been better on gun rights, but clearly they are not willing to do what it takes to actually secure the right to bear arms for the future.

