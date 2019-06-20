SECTIONS
Bette Midler Attacks Melania in Crude Social Media Poem

By Steven Beyer
Published June 20, 2019 at 9:28am
Entertainer Bette Midler continued her ongoing feud with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, writing a crude poem about the president’s wife, first lady Melania Trump.

The liberal actress and singer posted the poem just hours before Trump took the stage for his campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida, as Fox News pointed out.

She started off the poem by addressing the first lady’s country of origin.

“There once was a girl from Slovenia,” she wrote, “Who now lives right on Pennsylvinia [sic].”

“To the East Room she’ll flee,” she added, “From her husband’s wee wee.”

“While he plays with his own schizophrenia,” the crude poem concluded.

Midler’s tweet came weeks after she attributed a fake quote to President Trump.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” Midler claimed Trump told People in 1998, according to Fox.

Midler also added her own commentary to the fake quote, saying, “He certainly knew his crowd.”

The quote made the rounds back in 2015 as then-candidate Trump started gaining ground in the GOP primaries, Snopes reported.

The virality of the quote made made People issue a statement saying the magazine had looked through their records, but “did not find anything remotely like this quote — and no Trump interview in 1998.”

Trump, meanwhile, fired back at Midler over Twitter, calling her a “washed up psycho.”

“Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” he said.

“She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Midler apologized for sharing the fake quote, but added in a now-deleted tweet that someone should give Trump “a shiv.”

