'Better Than Ever': Rudy Giuliani Released from Hospital After COVID Diagnosis

Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesTrump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2020. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published December 10, 2020 at 10:44am
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, announced Wednesday that he’s been released from the hospital after being infected with COVID-19.

“My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous,” Giuliani wrote in a tweet.

“I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever. Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team. The advice of the WH Dr. Sean Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable,” he added.

Trump tweeted on Dec. 6 that Giuliani had tested positive for the virus.

Giuliani was admitted to the Georgetown University Medical Center, according to The New York Times.

Following Trump’s announcement of Giuliani’s diagnosis, critics mocked the former New York City mayor on Twitter.

The president has entrusted Giuliani with overseeing his campaign’s lawsuits regarding election results.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Mary Rose Corkery
