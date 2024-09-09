Better Than We Thought: Closer Look at NYT Poll Shows Multiple Looming Election Disasters for Kamala

Republicans and Trump voters had reason to cheer Sunday after the release of the latest New York Times/Siena College poll.

The poll revealed former President Donald Trump had taken a one-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in their tight race to win the White House.

Though many conservatives are thrilled over the head-to-head numbers, other numbers buried deeper in the Sunday survey proved just as promising, if not more so.

Most Americans Don’t Like the Direction the U.S. Is Headed In — And Most Also Consider Kamala “More of the Same”

Since the Democratic Party’s controversial decision to replace President Joe Biden with Harris as the nominee, Harris has become surprisingly popular.

This is thanks in no small part to a constant barrage of positive messaging from the establishment news media, Hollywood stars, social media influencers and others.

For quite some time, the 2024 conversation was shifted from policy to “vibes.” What’s more, many moderate voters likely saw Harris as the Biden-Trump alternative they had been longing for.

That honeymoon period couldn’t last forever, however.

Though Democrats and left-leaning outlets attempted to portray Harris as “fresh” and “new,” she is in fact a key member of the current administration.

Sunday’s poll showed, that fact seems to finally be dawning on many voters. And most of those voters are deeply unhappy with the direction the country has been headed in under that administration.

According to the poll, 60 percent of likely voters believe the United States is headed in the wrong direction.

Additionally, 57 percent of likely voters disapprove of the job President Biden is doing. That might not be a problem for Harris … except for the fact that 55 percent of likely voters see Harris as “more of the same.”

When it comes to Trump, however, 61 percent believe the former president represents change.

This is the issue the Harris campaign needed to key in on — distancing Harris from Biden.

Unfortunately for her, based on these poll numbers, Harris has been unable to do so.

And all of this is before most voters have even had a chance to see Harris under pressure on the debate stage.

If the vice president folds under that pressure, as many suspect she will, those poll numbers could get much, much worse.

