A Better Way for Christians to Engage Politics and Culture

America does not need more Christians in politics. It needs Christians who carry the character of Christ into politics.

As a pastor in California and an elected city councilman serving my third term, I’ve lived in two worlds that many people assume should never overlap.

For the last 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to not only pastor a local church, but also sit in city council meetings, work through national disasters, engage difficult community issues, and build relationships with people from very different backgrounds and beliefs.

Over the last several months, while traveling during the release of my book, “The Watchman’s Call,” I’ve had conversations with pastors and church leaders from across America.

One of the things that has stood out to me the most is how many ministers quietly feel drawn toward greater engagement in their communities and the public square. Many are deeply concerned by the direction they see parts of the culture heading and feel a growing conviction that the church cannot afford to remain distant, disconnected, or silent in the middle of it.

At the same time, almost every one of those conversations carries tension with it.

Many pastors are hesitant because they have seen political engagement done poorly. They’ve watched Christians become consumed by outrage, hostility, and fear. They’ve seen believers slowly begin reflecting the same spirit that has overtaken so much of the culture around them.

Some have even watched pastors become so politically entangled that they lost sight of their primary commission and the people they were called to shepherd.

Honestly, I understand those concerns.

There has been a lot of discussion lately surrounding America being “rededicated to God.” Depending on who you talk to, that statement either stirs excitement or skepticism. I understand both reactions because symbolic moments alone cannot heal a nation.

The deeper issues in America are spiritual and cultural. They show up in broken families, rising division, distrust, isolation, confusion surrounding truth and identity, and a growing hostility toward one another. Americans can feel that something is off, even if they disagree on the solution.

The question is not whether Christians should engage culture. The reality is, every Christian already engages culture every single day, to some degree, through work, family, business, education, and community life.

The real question is what spirit we are carrying while we engage it.

One of my concerns is that parts of modern conservative engagement have unintentionally discipled Christians into believing the only options are silence or outrage.

But Jesus modeled neither. Jesus never avoided broken places, and He also never became infected by the spirit of the age around Him, and that’s an important distinction.

You can be completely right about an issue and still carry the wrong spirit while addressing it. You can win arguments while damaging your witness. You can become so focused on fighting darkness that over time your own heart slowly loses peace, compassion, and perspective.

And I think this is where the conversation needs to mature for believers.

America does not simply need more Christians involved in politics. If believers enter the public square carrying the same anger, pride, and hostility as the world around them, then we are not actually bringing anything different into the room.

What America needs are Christians who carry the character of Christ into politics and community engagement.

In an age dominated by social media, sensationalism scores points. The louder, harsher, and more dramatic someone is, the more attention they receive.

Sadly, parts of both conservative politics and modern Christian engagement have drifted into that same mindset. Too often believers feel pressured to mock, attack, and outrage against those they disagree with as if volume alone equals influence. That approach may generate clicks and views, but what does it actually do to bring about the kind of lasting change most of us want to see in our communities?

I’ve lived in this world for years and honestly, I know that many pastors and Christians across America are trying to rediscover what that looks like right now.

The reality is, neither Washington, D.C., nor our social media algorithms will heal America. Laws matter, leadership matters, and elections matter, but culture is ultimately shaped much closer to home than that.

Congressman Tip O’Neill famously said “all politics is local,” and that is so true. A healthy nation is composed of healthy communities and families. You can’t have one without the other.

Christians are called to be salt and light, not merely online commentators reacting to headlines. The church is at its best when it carries truth and love together, when it serves instead of simply shouting, and when it reflects the character of Christ while standing in the middle of difficult and broken places.

That kind of engagement may not generate the loudest headlines, but I believe it has the greatest potential to actually change communities over time. I’ve seen this firsthand in my own city.

I live in California, a state many people have chosen to flee out of frustration and discouragement. Despite the challenges, I have personally witnessed the power of healthy local engagement.

I’ve seen what happens when churches move beyond building their own brand and begin collaborating for the good of the broader community. I’ve seen relationships form between churches, businesses, law enforcement, local government, and ordinary citizens who want to leave something better behind for the next generation.

That is why I believe this conversation matters so much right now. In my book, “The Watchman’s Call,” I share many of these firsthand stories along with practical steps churches and community leaders can take to help strengthen and reconnect their communities.

America does not simply need louder Christians in politics. It needs believers who carry the character of Christ into their communities, their relationships, and yes, even into the public square.

Real change rarely begins with shouting from a distance. More often, it begins when ordinary people decide to faithfully serve in the place God has planted them.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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Scott Thomson More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Scott Thomson is the lead pastor of River of Life Church in Oroville, California, and a three-term city councilman known for bridging faith and community engagement. With nearly 30 years in ministry, he has served in church planting both in the US and Russia, pastoral leadership, and civic service, helping lead measurable transformation within his city. Scott is the author of The Watchman’s Call, a book equipping pastors and believers to engage their communities with wisdom, honor, and Christ-centered influence. He has appeared on national media outlets including Fox News, CNN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Glenn Beck, and The Victory Channel. Scott and his wife Krista live in Northern California and are passionate about revival, leadership, and strengthening local communities. A Better Way for Christians to Engage Politics and Culture See more...