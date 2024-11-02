Share
News

Betting Odds Take Radical Shift in Favor of Harris, Trump Still Leads by Slight Margin

 By Jack Davis  November 2, 2024 at 12:17pm
Share

November opened with a sudden shift in the prediction market for the U.S. presidential election, but a surge by Vice President Kamala Harris lasted less than a day.

The odds of who will win the race between Harris and former President Donald Trump have fluctuated throughout the campaign.

For example, at Kalshi.com, up until about Oct. 10, Harris and Trump were about even, with the odds of one winning going up a point or so here, down a point or so there.

Trump gained steadily throughout most of October, hitting a high water mark in the odds market on Oct. 28, when the odds of him winning hit 64.2 percent while Harris bottomed out at 35.8 percent.

Then came a Harris surge that peaked Friday with the odds of Trump winning going down to 53 percent while Harris was at 47 percent.

Will Trump win the election?

On Saturday, however, Trump’s odds of winning increased, hitting 56 percent while Harris was at 44 percent, with the odds fluctuating hour by hour as new polls and new sound bites emerged.

For example, over at Polymarket, Harris was rated as the favorite to capture the important swing state of Michigan, with the odds of her winning the state at 58 percent against Trump’s 42 percent.

Kalshi said Harris had a 63 percent chance of winning the state against only 37 percent for Trump.

Despite the oddsmakers predicting Michigan will not go Trump’s way, Polymarket said there is a 59.4 percent chance of Trump winning the election against a 40.7 chance of Harris winning.

Polymarket projected that Trump would win the swing states of Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, while Harris would take Michigan and Wisconsin.

Related:
Fraudulent Pennsylvania Voter Registrations Traced to Democrat-Linked Company: District Attorney

Polymarket also gives Republicans an 81 percent chance of taking control of the Senate and Democrats a 51 percent chance of taking over the House.

The prediction odds are what are used by folks who put up money on the contest and are odds as determined by the sites, not public opinion polls.

Over at RealClearPolling, Harris has a .3 percentage point lead in the average of polls for Michigan. She won the most recent Michigan poll listed by RealClearPolling, which was taken by Marist, with a 3 percentage point lead, which was within the margin of error for the poll.

Real Clear Polling gives Trump a national .3 percentage point lead over Harris.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Wall Street Stands to Lose Billions as Truth Social Surges, Handed Trump $123 Million Per Day Last Month
New 'Bombshell' Study on Shroud of Turin Examination Shows Unimagined Images, Asserts Clear Conclusion on Relic
Betting Odds Take Radical Shift in Favor of Harris, Trump Still Leads by Slight Margin
Fraudulent Pennsylvania Voter Registrations Traced to Democrat-Linked Company: District Attorney
Orlando Halloween Celebration Turns Deadly When Shooting Breaks Out - Dramatic Video Catches Police Heroic
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation