Beware: Biden Is Tapping Into a New Database That Includes 90% of All US Voters

As the 2024 election season ramps up, voters should be aware that President Joe Biden and the Democrats have a new tool that gives them access to their data.

According to Axios, an independent firm called the Democratic Data Exchange has a new database that allows the Democratic Party and associated groups to access the information of about 90 percent of American voters.

The report Thursday said the new DDx database gives Biden and the Democrats an “unprecedented level of detail” about possible voters, including not only contact information but also voting preferences, how they have reacted to previous attempts at outreach and even whether they speak English.

Axios said the database is an effort by the Democrats to close a decade-long gap in information gathering with Republicans. The GOP developed Data Trust after the 2012 election and since then has dominated the information game, the report said.

The DDX database, however, gives such a high level of detail that it might give the Democrats the edge in 2024.

Becca Siegel, who led the Biden campaign’s analytics team in 2020, said the system will allow the Democrats to be more efficient in pinpointing and targeting persuadable voters.

“When we’re talking about billions of dollars of voter outreach, a little more efficient is very meaningful … and may be the difference between winning and losing an election,” she said.

Now this is not to say the Democrats are doing anything nefarious by having a database like this. After all, the Republicans have a similar system, and this is just part of how voter outreach works in the internet age.

Parties need to do research to figure out which voters they likely could persuade to vote for their candidates and which ones they couldn’t. It allows campaigns to direct their resources more efficiently.

So, in that respect, this is just another powerful campaign tool that will be useful in the 2024 election.

But while the Biden campaign might not be doing anything wrong by having access to this database, it is still a little creepy that it has access to so much personal information about the vast majority of American voters.

And there is a risk the president’s team could use that data for other purposes.

The Biden administration has been known to harass its political opponents by weaponizing the Department of Justice and the FBI. Who is to say that it won’t use this data to target even more political opponents?

With this kind of sensitive information, you want to make sure that it does not fall into the wrong hands, where it could be used for the wrong purposes.

With the way that the Democrats have been behaving since they came into power, it, unfortunately, is very possible that someone could use the collected database for sinister reasons.

There is no reason to panic, but voters should be aware that their personal information is most likely on file with the Biden campaign.

