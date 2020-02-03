Beyoncé and Jay-Z Caught on Camera Remaining Seated for Super Bowl National Anthem

Musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé sparked a bit of controversy Sunday by not standing during the pregame playing of the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The married couple was caught on camera remaining seated just prior to kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Protesting during the national anthem became a trend in 2016, when then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling to protest police brutality and alleged racial injustice in the U.S.

The protest spread around the league, though Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of the 2016-17 season and has not played in the NFL since.

It was not clear if Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, or Beyoncé, who’s full legal name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, were protesting by remaining seated.

TRENDING: When NBC Reporter Refuses To Be Quiet, GOP Impeachment Hero Elise Stefanik Steps In & Crushes Her

Watch below:

The video of Jay-Z and Beyoncé sitting during the national anthem caused quite a stir on social media:

I don’t give a damn whether Beyonce and Jay Z agree with the current administration. They should stand up for the men and women who are fighting each and every day for their ability to rake in millions from the American people. Absolutely pathetic! https://t.co/EzcMQOhs62 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) February 3, 2020

Beyonce and Jay Z hate @realDonaldTrump more than they love this country. Absolutely disgusting. RT!#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Ty5kkQXvlz — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 3, 2020

WATCH: While thousands of proud Americans stood in-allegiance for the National Anthem, Jay-Z and Beyonce sat in silence. America has no place for unpatriotic scum like these two. Kick them and Colin Kaepernick right down to Mexico!#fixit pic.twitter.com/4JlEAKhd4i — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 3, 2020

Jay-Z has previously spoken in support of Kaepernick’s protest.

RELATED: Chiefs Stars Address Potential White House Visit: 'That Would Be Great'

Do you think what Jay-Z and Beyoncé did was disrespectful? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (897 Votes) 1% (11 Votes)

But Roc Nation, the entertainment agency Jay-Z founded, recently entered into a partnership with the NFL, leading some liberals to criticize the rapper.

Still, as The New York Times reported, “Roc Nation has asked [NFL commissioner Roger] Goodell to commit the league to spending $100 million over the next 10 years on social justice outreach and causes.”

“No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong,” Jay-Z told The Times, referring to Kaepernick.

“He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago,” he added.

“But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.