'Beyond Cringe': Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar Swing and Miss with 'Live Reaction' to White House Construction

Two Democrats need to fire their public relations teams.

As President Donald Trump looks to add a ballroom to the White House, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar decided to do a “live reaction” video to the demolition happening on-site.

For some reason, their social media teams thought it would be a great idea to put two elderly women in front of a camera and have them yap about Trump in a manner that makes the younger generations’ ears bleed.

The reaction was posted to Klobuchar’s official account on social media platform X. It is incredibly cringe-inducing, so watch at your own risk.

Live reactions to the demolition of the East Wing with my friend @SenWarren. pic.twitter.com/YBVIhOQv40 — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) October 24, 2025

“It is actually a demolition zone,” Klobuchar stated.

Warren, also is awe, responded, “This is a construction zone.”

Well, yes. It is. That’s how construction works. Granted, Klobuchar and Warren are so disconnected from the world outside of their political bubble, seeing normal people doing a totally normal job is probably bewildering to them.

They kept going about Trump “leveling the people’s house, so that he can build a gold-encrusted ballroom.”

The two just spend the clip making idle chitchat. This sounds less like two United States senators and more like two retirees at a Starbucks.

“Lots of destruction, no help for the American people,” Warren concluded, trying to shift blame for the ongoing government shutdown away Democrats who persist in refusing to reopen the government and putting it on Trump.

One user replied, telling the two, “You both need new social media people,” calling the footage, “beyond cringe.”

You both need new social media people. Lmao. This is beyond cringe. Who are you actually hoping to reach? I can guarantee you’re not reaching them. — Miche (@myxprofilemiche) October 24, 2025

Newsmax host Carl Higbie noted the irony in two women who do nothing but spend other people’s money wastefully criticizing Trump for a privately funded effort: “From two women who have never built anything in their life, who have made a career spending your money on shrimp running on treadmills.”

From two women who have never built anything in their life, who have made a career spending your money on shrimp running on treadmills. Right😂 https://t.co/gWwCtlXmI0 — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) October 24, 2025

Rapid Response 47 wrote these senators need “medical attention,” asserting both had Trump Derangement Syndrome.

🚨 Terminal TDS — Pocahontas and Klobo should seek medical attention immediately! https://t.co/Mhj6ypsXvk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2025

“Terminal TDS — Pocahontas and Klobo should seek medical attention immediately!” the account posted.

This is not the slam dunk Klobuchar and Warren were hoping for.

If anything, it proves how aged and technologically inept they are in thinking this “live reaction” was going to help their image and hurt Trump’s.

How dare the president build a needed addition to the White House while Democrats refuse to vote in favor of reopening the government — or even just paying military service members while the government remains closed.

Someone take away their social media privileges.

