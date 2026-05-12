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Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies takes a shot against Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz during the second half at FedExForum on March 12, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies takes a shot against Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz during the second half at FedExForum on March 12, 2025, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford / Getty Images)

'Beyond Devastated': NBA Veteran Dies at Age 29

 By Johnathan Jones  May 12, 2026 at 3:14pm
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The NBA world is reeling after the death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke at the age of 29.

The Grizzlies, Clarke’s agency, and the NBA confirmed the news Tuesday.

Neither the team nor his representatives initially released a cause of death, ESPN reported.

According to an ABC News report citing LAPD sources, Clarke was found dead Monday inside a home in Los Angeles from a possible drug overdose.

Police reportedly found drugs at the scene, where there was reportedly no evidence of foul play.

The sudden death sent shockwaves through the league and through Memphis, where Clarke spent every minute of his seven-year NBA career after being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder shortly after the 2019 draft.

The Grizzlies released a statement calling the loss “tragic.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the organization said. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

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Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, wrote in a statement, “We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke.”

“He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.”

The statement added that “everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine.”

“He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also paid tribute Tuesday.

“As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit,” Silver said, according to ESPN.

Clarke’s passing comes just weeks after he was arrested April 1 in Arkansas for speeding and possession of a controlled substance, which was reportedly identified as kratom.

The substance, which is used as an opioid substitute, is set to become illegal in Tennessee in July. It is legal for sale in many states nationwide over the counter.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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