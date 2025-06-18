'Beyond Disturbing': Public School Teacher Indicted on 55 Felony Charges in Student Sex Abuse Case

A former Illinois teacher has been indicted on 55 counts of sexual abuse in connection with an alleged sexual affair with a student.

Christina Formella, 30, who taught at Downers Grove South High School is facing allegations of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, according to a news release posted on the website of the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

The release said that a grand jury indicted Formella in May. However, the contents were not revealed until Tuesday.

Formella is charged with 20 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and 20 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Both are class 1 felonies. She is also charged with six counts of Indecent Solicitation of a Child, which is a class 3 felony, and six counts of grooming, which is a class 4 felony.

NEW: High school teacher Christina Formella smacked with 52 additional charges, allegedly had s*x with a 14-year-old boy at least 45 different times. Formella was first arrested back in March on what was initially believed to be an isolated incident. Prosecutors now allege that… pic.twitter.com/bJHeArlYWQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 17, 2025

In March, Formella was charged with one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse in connection with the alleged affair with a student. She now faces up to 60 years in prison.

The allegations against Formella were first made in March, the release said, when the boy in question and his parents reported that the boy became sexually involved with his former soccer coach.

The charges against Formella allege that a sexual affair began in January 2023 and lasted until sometime in August or September of last year.

Would you send your children to public school in 2025? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 14% (191 Votes) No: 86% (1197 Votes)

Allegations against Formella claim that she sent “multiple text messages that were grooming in nature” and that “she and the victim had engaged in sexual acts approximately 50 times, both at the school and at Formella’s home, including at least 45 times at the school.”

“The new allegations against Ms. Formella, including the allegations of grooming and that the abuse lasted nearly two years, are beyond disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Formella was arraigned Tuesday on the new charges against her, according to the Daily Herald.

Judge Mia McPherson rejected a call from prosecutor Jaclyn McAndrew to have Formella locked up until trial.

However, she required Formella to wear a GPS monitoring device and to have monitoring software on her electronic devices.

“While this case is horrific in nature — it’s shocking, it’s appalling, it’s garnering lots of attention — I do believe under the SAFE-T Act, I am tied to whether there are any conditions I can set to mitigate the risk she poses to [the boy] right now,” McPherson said.

McAndrew said alleged sexual activity at the school was once almost observed by a teacher.

McAndrew alleged that Formella told the boy that her husband was having an affair with Formella’s best friend and would leave her soon, which would mean she would have millions. The prosecution said Formella texted the boy while she and her husband were on vacation in Italy.

Formella resigned from the high school and voluntarily surrendered her teaching license Monday, Community High School District 99 said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The affair was discovered in March when the boy’s mother found text messages on his phone.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.