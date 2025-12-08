Beyond the Pale: Ilhan Omar Says Somalis Are the Actual Victims of the Massive Somali Fraud Scandal

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar tried to play the victim when questioned Sunday about the massive fraud perpetrated by those of Somali descent in her state and district, but her argument rings hollow.

CBS News “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan introduced the subject, noting that the Justice Department uncovered and prosecuted more than $1 billion in fraudulent payments, mostly going to those from the Somali community in Minnesota.

“Of the 87 people charged, all but eight are of Somali descent, and that has added to the spotlight being put specifically on your community,” Brennan said.

“Why do you think this fraud was allowed to get so widespread?” the host asked.

“I want to say, you know, this also has an impact on Somalis, because we are also taxpayers in Minnesota,” Omar replied.

“We also could have benefited from the program and the money that was stolen. And so it’s been really frustrating for people to not acknowledge the fact that we’re also — as Minnesotans, as taxpayers — really upset and angry about the fraud that has occurred,” she said.

.@IlhanMN says Somalis in Minnesota are actually the victims of the massive fraud scandal in which 91% of the perpetrators are of Somali descent: “It’s been really frustrating!” pic.twitter.com/T5ODvFjYe1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 7, 2025

Talk about misdirection. She offered no evidence that people of the Somali community went wanting because tax dollars were being paid out to fake programs like Feeding Our Future, founded by Aimee Bock and administered by her chief accomplice, restaurant owner Salim Said.

“Aimee Bock and Salim Said took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to carry out a massive fraud scheme that stole money meant to feed children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick said in a March news release.

“The defendants falsely claimed to have served 91 million meals, for which they fraudulently received nearly $250 million in federal funds. That money did not go to feed kids. Instead, it was used to fund their lavish lifestyles. Today’s verdict sends a message to the community that fraud against the government will not be tolerated,” she added.

Did these children go hungry because of the fraud? Unlikely. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, for one, were increased during COVID.

Apparently, that program is currently rife with theft, too.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced last month that she plans to have all SNAP recipients reapply due to the fraud that has been uncovered.

Using data received from 29 states, mostly red at that point, the USDA determined 186,000 dead people were receiving SNAP benefits, and another half a million are getting two checks.

“Can you imagine when we get our hands on the blue state data, what we’re going to find?” she told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt at the time.

NEW: Agriculture Sec. Brooke Rollins says every SNAP recipient will be forced to reapply and prove they “can’t survive without it.” “Fundamentally rebuild this program, have everyone reapply, make sure that everyone on SNAP can’t survive without it.”

pic.twitter.com/chU2WRrXBl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2025

Given how Feeding Our Future was negligently overseen in Minnesota, who knows how much SNAP fraud likely exists in the state, including among the Somali community?

At least some of them appear to specialize in ripping off taxpayers.

Minnesota’s approximately 80,000 Somalis generate $500 million in income annually and pay an estimated $67 million in state and local taxes.

The fraud uncovered so far exceeds $1 billion, with much more likely to follow as investigations continue.

Contrary to Omar’s claim, those of Somali descent are not the victims, but rather the American taxpayer writ large.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.