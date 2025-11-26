'You Are Beyond Sick': MS NOW Journalist Suggests ICE Arrests to Blame for National Guard Shootings

So, apparently, the left is pretty dumb.

And I don’t mean “dumb” in any particularly nasty or pejorative sense. I just mean that it’s clear the left is a few french fries short of a whole Happy Meal, and can’t seem to learn the most basic of lessons.

Let’s go back to Sept. 10 of this year. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk had just been assassinated by a leftist lunatic.

And the left cheered with glee, claiming that Kirk “deserved it,” that he fomented this sort of violent rhetoric, or some other heartless drivel — before paying a stiff price at the altar of “consequence culture.”

Now, a couple of scant months after that tragedy, the left is — believe it, or not — back to its old tactics.

Wednesday marked a dark eve to Thanksgiving in America, as two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot.

(The suspect has been apprehended.)

Instead of covering the story and waiting for facts to emerge, MS Now contributor Ken Dilanian took a slightly different tack:

MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian just after 3pm Eastern on the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington D.C… “[O]f course, you know, there’s so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ice, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there’s,… pic.twitter.com/p6IPk6XTWl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 26, 2025

Here’s how Dilanian framed this awful attack: “But of course, you know, there’s so much controversy happening in the United States right now with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there’s — you don’t know — people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened.”

Um, what? This sort of excuse-making rhetoric is exactly the sort of rhetoric that got Kirk killed.

How does ICE doing its job — even if it miffs people — possibly justify the cold-blooded murder attempt of two National Guard members?

Spoiler alert: It doesn’t.

By giving any oxygen to the leftist complaints that ICE is evil, or that Kirk is mean, or that Trump is a fascist dictator, you are tacitly endorsing violence against them. And Dilanian knew exactly what he was saying when he said it.

The craziest part is, you can’t even really give MS Now the benefit of the doubt because this is the second time one of its talking heads has pulled a stunt like this.

Shortly after Kirk was killed, MSNBC (currently going by MS Now) contributor Matthew Dowd said this about the assassination: “I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions … You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place.”

A defiant Dowd was fired from MSNBC for those remarks.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Dilanian, but the White House rapid response X account already issued a blistering retort.

.@KDilanianMSNOW, two heroes were just shot protecting our nation’s capital — and this is your takeaway? Democrats have relentlessly demonized these Patriots, calling them “illegal” and even suggesting THEY might start shooting Americans. Get help. You are beyond sick. https://t.co/08WHbYawWB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 26, 2025

“[Dilanian], two heroes were just shot protecting our nation’s capital — and this is your takeaway?,” the X account posted. “Democrats have relentlessly demonized these Patriots, calling them “illegal” and even suggesting THEY might start shooting Americans.

“Get help. You are beyond sick.”

