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Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk attend the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk attend the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool / Getty Images)

Bezos Reportedly Told Trump Buying Washington Post Was a Mistake: 'The People There Are Terrible'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 18, 2026 at 8:00am
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Jeff Bezos reportedly told President Donald Trump that the people running the Washington Post were “terrible” and that buying the newspaper turned out to be a bad investment.

The Amazon founder made the comments during a private dinner with Trump in December 2024, according to a book by New York Times writers Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman.

The comments were detailed in the book, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.”

The book comes out on June 23.

An excerpt obtained by the New York Post describes a candid conversation between the billionaire businessman and the billionaire president.

According to the book, Trump asked Bezos about The Washington Post’s institutional left-wing bias.

Do you read The Washington Post?

“This Washington Post is really unfair. You’ve got to take better care,” Trump reportedly told Bezos.

Bezos did not defend his newspaper. Instead, he reportedly complained about the people working there.

“The people there are terrible,” Bezos reportedly told Trump. “They don’t listen. My other companies, they listen.”

Bezos bought the newspaper in 2013.

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According to the New York Post, he lost more than $100 million on the publication in 2024.

In February 2025, Bezos announced that The Washington Post’s opinion section would be restructured with a focus on personal liberties and free markets.

That decision sparked backlash from some employees and readers.

The move followed another controversy involving the newspaper’s decision not to endorse then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

That decision led to a wave of canceled subscriptions.

The book also describes how Trump’s view of Bezos has reportedly changed in recent years.

During his first term, Trump believed Bezos was directly responsible for negative stories published by The Washington Post.

“He said they write stories about him. And I didn’t believe him the first time, first term. And I hated him for it,” Trump allegedly recalled.

“And then I believed him,” Trump added.

A representative for The Washington Post declined to comment on Bezos’ reported comments about its staff.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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