'Bias Kills Investigations:' Trey Gowdy Fires Off on Lying Schiff

House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff’s lies could not only damage his own career, but they could also destroy the investigation into President Donald Trump, former Rep. Trey Gowdy warned.

Gowdy delivered his scorching comments Friday during an appearance on the Fox News program “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

The former GOP congressman from South Carolina speculated as to why The Washington Post slapped Schiff with “Four Pinocchios” recently, a rating that denotes a major lie on the outlet’s fact-checking scale.

“I think he got four only because you can’t get five,” Gowdy, a Fox News contributor, said.

Schiff was ridiculed after lying about his committee’s contact with the intelligence official who filed a whistleblower complaint over President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

TRENDING: Biden Loses His Cool on Camera, Berates Reporter Over Ukraine 'Conflict of Interest' Question

Schiff told commentator Sam Stein on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Sept. 17 that “we have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.”

In fact, the whistleblower had contacted an aide to Schiff prior to filing his complaint.

This is not the first questionable action from Schiff, either, according to Gowdy.

“He’s also a career offender,” Gowdy said. “He’s the same guy who had the parody, a week or so ago, the same guy that says he has evidence [of Trump campaign collusion with Russia] that even [former special counsel Robert] Mueller couldn’t find.”

Watch Gowdy’s comments below:

The investigation into the whistleblower’s account has attracted criticism from the right and even some on the left as Democrats struggle to get the narrative going.

Despite the apparent full support of the establishment media, the whistleblower’s complaint is full of problematic evidence, secondhand accounts and outright hearsay.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently struggling to present the impeachment inquiry as a nonpartisan and fair undertaking, something which Schiff is rapidly undermining with his lies.

“Bias kills investigations,” Gowdy said.

RELATED: Trey Gowdy Takes Comey to School over Smug 'Apology' Tweet

Is Schiff going to single-handedly kill this attempt to impeach Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (2566 Votes) 6% (178 Votes)

“And for anyone who wondered whether or not Adam Schiff could be objective and dispassionate,” he continued, “now you know he makes up facts and openings, and he lies about meeting with the whistleblower, when the truth would have served him just fine.”

Of course, many people are starting to realize that if the truth was told from the very beginning of the whistleblower’s story, there wouldn’t be much of a so-called scandal to attack Trump over.

The story, which seems to be taking on water faster than Democrats and their lackeys in the media can bail it out, is being propped up by Schiff and others like him.

But the truth will always come to the surface, despite the best efforts of liars.

There’s no telling what new revelations tomorrow will bring about Schiff and the whistleblower, but for now, it appears their credibility is shot.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.