Bible Passage Kavanaugh Has Bookmarked in Office Tells You What Kind of Man He Really Is — Report

By Joe Setyon
Published July 11, 2019 at 12:03pm
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh makes no secret of his Christian faith, that much is clear.

After President Donald Trump nominated him to be on the Supreme Court last year, National Catholic Reporter noted that Kavanaugh, who is Catholic, was a “regular lector at his church.”

“He also volunteers for the St. Maria’s Meals program at Catholic Charities,” the site noted, “and has tutored at the Washington Jesuit Academy.”

A bitter confirmation fight does not appear to have caused Kavanaugh to abandon his faith, according to a Time report published June 28. The outlet did not interview Kavanaugh for its article, instead basing its story on observations from friends of the justice and others close to him.

Kavanaugh still takes his faith seriously, as evidenced by the passage that’s reportedly bookmarked in the Bible in his office.

“A Bible on the mantle in his office is tabbed to Matthew 25,” Time reported.

Perhaps the most well-known part of that passage is verses 35 through 36.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me,” the passage reads.

Kavanaugh previously referred to that passage during the White House ceremony celebrating his confirmation last October, according to The Christian Post.

Are you glad Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court?

The justice pledged to “heed the message of Matthew 25” in the aftermath of his confirmation.

“I will continue to volunteer to serve the least fortunate among us,” he said.

“I will continue to coach, teach and tutor. I will continue to strive to be a good friend, colleague, husband and dad.”

Kavanaugh also noted that while the confirmation process “tested” him, he was still the same person.

“That process is over. My focus now is to be the best justice I can be. I take this office with gratitude and no bitterness. On the Supreme Court I will seek to be a force for stability and unity. My goal is to be a great justice for all Americans and for all of America. I will work very hard to achieve that goal,” Kavanaugh said.

“Although the Senate confirmation process tested me, as it has tested others, it did not change me,” he added.

“My approach to judging remains the same. A good judge must be an umpire, a neutral and impartial decider who favors no litigant or policy.”

