Bible Passage That Makes Experts Believe Season of Peace is Coming to Middle East Following Iran War

Multiple Bible prophecy experts recently reaffirmed their belief that a season of peace is likely coming to Israel and the Middle East following the current conflict with Iran.

Last summer, after Operation Midnight Hammer, when the United States and Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, several Bible experts laid out their understanding that a time of peace would be a precursor to the end-times battle of Gog and Magog, as described by the prophet Ezekiel in chapters 38 and 39.

The prophet Ezekiel recorded over 2,500 years ago — under divine revelation, he said — that in the “latter years” a coalition of nations will descend upon Israel to try to wipe it out. Persia, which is modern-day Iran, is listed by name among them, along with other territories and tribes believed by Bible scholars to include modern-day Russia and Turkey.

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