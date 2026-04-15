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Bible Passage That Makes Experts Believe Season of Peace is Coming to Middle East Following Iran War

 By Randy DeSoto  April 15, 2026 at 3:30am
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Multiple Bible prophecy experts recently reaffirmed their belief that a season of peace is likely coming to Israel and the Middle East following the current conflict with Iran.

Last summer, after Operation Midnight Hammer, when the United States and Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, several Bible experts laid out their understanding that a time of peace would be a precursor to the end-times battle of Gog and Magog, as described by the prophet Ezekiel in chapters 38 and 39.

The prophet Ezekiel recorded over 2,500 years ago — under divine revelation, he said — that in the “latter years” a coalition of nations will descend upon Israel to try to wipe it out. Persia, which is modern-day Iran, is listed by name among them, along with other territories and tribes believed by Bible scholars to include modern-day Russia and Turkey.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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