Bible Prophecy Expert Identifies Two 'Compelling' Passages Where US May Be Referenced

Bible prophecy expert Jimmy Evans believes there is a “compelling” case to be made that the United States is referenced in at least two end times passages in scripture.

The Texas-based pastor and founder of Endtimes.com explained on a recent episode of his “Tipping Point” podcast that his view had shifted recently from being neutral or negative about the idea of the U.S. being mentioned in the Bible to being more convinced it is.

“There’s some new research that I have found, and I think that there’s a strong case to be made that America will be present in Bible prophecy,” he said.

He first noted, “There is no direct mention of the United States in Bible prophecy. The Bible never uses the word America or, you know, the United States, or anything like that. So any mention of the United States in Bible prophecy is symbolic.”

Evans — who has authored or co-authored several books on the subject of the end times — believes events happening on the earth now indicate to him we’re seeing the end times unfold.

One prophecy about the end times is found in the book of Ezekiel, chapter 38, and deals with a coalition of nations arraying itself against Israel for what’s called the Battle of Gog and Magog.

In the account, Persia (Iran) and other tribes thought by Bible scholars to be modern-day Russia, Turkey and some other nations invade Israel from the north.

However, “Sheba, Dedan, the merchants of Tarshish, and all their young lions will say to you, ‘Have you come to take plunder? Have you gathered your army to take booty, to carry away silver and gold, to take away livestock and goods, to take great plunder?’”

In other words, these nations appear to make at least some kind of diplomatic objection to what the Gog coalition is doing.

Sheba and Dedan were tribes in what is present-day Saudi Arabia, Evans said. That is interesting, given the suggestion by President Donald Trump and others that the Saudis have a desire to make peace with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords. Other nations on the Arabian Peninsula are already part of the Accords, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Evans argued there is strong evidence that the merchants of Tarshish refer to Great Britain, and her young lions, the former colonies of the once worldwide empire, like the United States, Canada, and Australia.

He pointed out the symbol of Britain is the lion and showed a World War I recruitment poster which said, “The empire needs men!… Helped by the YOUNG LIONS, the OLD LION defies his Foes.”

World War 1 :: Recruiting Poster Showing ‘Old Lion’ of Britain Surrounded by The ‘Young Lions’ of The Empire – Australia, Canada, India and New Zealand ( Photo – @NAM_London ) pic.twitter.com/fc2fxEbR3C — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) June 19, 2022

Ezekiel 27:12 refers to Tarshish being merchants of silver, iron, tin and lead. Great Britain at that time was particularly known for its tin mines, Evans recounted.

Further, the Bible teacher argued that Isaiah 60:9 speaks of Tarshish blessing Israel by bringing its people home. Great Britain played a pivotal role in the rebirth of modern Israel through the Balfour Declaration in 1917. It called for a Jewish homeland in the former Ottoman Empire territory known as Palestine, which Britain controlled following the end of World War I.

The U.S. was the first nation to recognize Israel after it declared its independence in May 1948, following the end of the British mandate over the territory. The U.S. has remained a strong ally of the Jewish state ever since.

So Evans concluded that it seems likely that Great Britain, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia could all be nations that rise up to make at least some type of diplomatic protest to the Iran-Russia-Turkey coalition seeking to invade Israel.

According to the Bible, God himself decides the outcome of the conflict, decimating the enemy forces through a massive earthquake, pestilence, floods, hailstones, and fire.

“Thus I will magnify Myself and sanctify Myself, and I will be known in the eyes of many nations. Then they shall know that I am the Lord,” God told Ezekiel.

One other place in scripture where Evans sees a possible mention of the U.S. is in Daniel 7.

The prophet Daniel recounted, “I saw in my vision by night, and behold, the four winds of heaven were stirring up the great sea. And four great beasts came up out of the sea, different from one another. The first was like a lion and had eagles’ wings. Then as I looked its wings were plucked off, and it was lifted up from the ground and made to stand on two feet like a man, and the mind of a man was given to it.”

The other three beasts Daniel mentioned are like a devouring bear, a leopard, and a final beast that Daniel did not liken to an animal, but said it was “terrifying and dreadful and exceedingly strong. It had great iron teeth. It devoured and broke in pieces and stamped what was left with its feet. It was different from all the beasts that were before it, and it had ten horns.” The last one described is the Antichrist’s kingdom, Evans said.

He surmised based on the description of the first beast, “This is going to be a kingdom that exists that is more humane, that is more human-like.”

Evans found the view of Daniel 7 compelling, though not conclusive, that all four kingdoms mentioned in the chapter will be on the earth at the same time in the end times. Further, one of those kingdoms may be the United States.

‘These four great beasts are four kings who shall arise out of the earth,” Daniel recorded in 7:17, meaning future.

These same beasts show up in what the Apostle John wrote in Revelation 13, meaning definitely the end times. That beast is combined into one, indicating eventually the Antichrist will conquer all the major kingdoms of the earth.

Evans believes the lion beast mentioned in Daniel 7 that is more humane could be Great Britain, and the prophet saw its eagle’s wings plucked from it, which could represent the United States (whose symbol is the bald eagle), which of course separated from Britain in 1776.

The bear in modern times is representative of Russia, the leopard could be Germany or China, while the final beast is the Antichrist, Evans argued.

“If that interpretation is true, and we’re the young lions of Tarshish, and we’re also the wings that were plucked out of the great lion and come back in a coalition at the end times, here’s what it means: It means we’re going to be present when the Gog and Magog war happens,” he said.

Further, the United States and Britain will be conquered by the Antichrist during the Great Tribulation period, Evans said. One scenario is the U.S. will be greatly weakened by the rapture of the believers in Christ from the earth, which many scholars believe will happen before the rise of the Antichrist.

Pastor Paul Begley, co-author of the book “Revelation 911: How the Book of Revelation Intersects with Today’s Headlines,” told The Western Journal last year he finds it noteworthy that the Apostle John made no mention of eagle’s wings in the combined beast of Revelation 13.

However, in the previous chapter, eagle’s wings are seen rescuing a woman, representative of Israel, from forces led by the devil.

“When you go to Revelation, three of [the past beasts] come together as part of a one world government. Only the eagle doesn’t,” Begley said. “It stays with Israel, flying with Israel as like a protector, a big brother. I hope that that’s the role America takes,” Begley said.

Evans concluded, “I believe America is obviously going to be present in the end times. But I believe that these arguments here about Tarshish and also the wings of the lion, I think they have some merit. And what it gives me hope is up until the rapture, up until the Gog-Magog war, that America is going to be present, that we’re going to be important.”

He added, “If you’re an American, it kind of gives you a little bit of hope, that we’re going to be there at the end, representing Israel with Great Britain and with Saudi Arabia, and we’ll be one of the confronters of the Gog-Magog coalition. And that we’re going to be present as one of the powers during the Tribulation as given the heart of man, which means maybe we’re more humane and more civilized than the other beasts and what they’re trying to do there.”

