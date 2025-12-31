Share
Faith
General view of Babylonian ruins seen from the hilltop overlooking the site on March 21, 2023, in Babylon, Iraq.
General view of Babylonian ruins seen from the hilltop overlooking the site on March 21, 2023, in Babylon, Iraq. (Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images)

Bible Prophecy Being Fulfilled as Ancient City of Babylon Rises Again?

 By Randy DeSoto  December 31, 2025 at 6:19am
Bible prophecy may be being fulfilled as ancient Babylon reemerges from the sand in modern-day Iraq.

It is a city associated with the Antichrist in end-times Bible prophecy, according to some scholars, while others see it as more symbolic of an ancient evil kingdom that will arise during the last days.

Located about 50 miles south of Iraq’s capital city of Baghdad on the Euphrates River, Babylon is slowly but surely being rebuilt. In 2019, UNESCO named it a World Heritage Site.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




