Bible Sales Skyrocket in 2025, Massive Spike Following Charlie Kirk's Murder

Sales of Bibles have jumped over the past year, according to The New York Times.

Bible sales in 2025 have surged about 12 percent over last year, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. The report comes after sales of Bibles in the U.S. were also up in 2024, rising 22 percent through the end of October that year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, total print sales hit around 707 million units during 2025 through mid-December, The New York Times reported, citing recent data from Circana BookScan. By comparison, that number is just three million less than the pandemic-era peak in 2021, and 57 million copies more than in 2019, per The New York Times.

“The [book] industry itself is in transformation, which is always very challenging,” Dominique Raccah, the publisher of Sourcebooks, told the outlet.

Moreover, sales of romance books have also continued to rise during 2025, according to The New York Times. Romance sales have increased about 5 percent this year, the outlet reported, citing data from BookScan.

Bible sales in the U.S. reportedly surged in the aftermath of the Sept. 10 killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 20. In September, 2.4 million Bibles were sold across the U.S., which marked a 36 percent increase from the same month in 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing BookScan data.

Additionally, 422 newly opened book stores joined the American Booksellers Association in 2025, which was almost a hundred more than joined the association during 2024, The New York Times reported. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble opened 55 new stores across the nation during 2025, while Books-A-Million added 18, according to the outlet.

In 2024, Books-A-Million opened just seven new stores in the U.S., The New York Times reported.

“It’s exciting to see so many people shopping in alignment with their values, and I see that reflected in the tremendous support communities have given indie bookstores this past year,” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, told The New York Times. “In some ways, I think that’s a response to the turmoil of 2025 in this country and reflects a backlash against billionaires and algorithms. Indie bookstores are proving to be an antidote for the time we’re living in.”

