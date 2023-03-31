Biblical Evidence Story Goes Viral After Joe Rogan Notices It - He Couldn't Sleep After Learning This

On Thursday, podcast king, sportsman and comedian Joe Rogan shared a story on Instagram about a massive amount of water recently discovered by scientists far beneath the surface of the planet, and the post went viral, with many saying Rogan just inadvertently shared science that is likely proof of something seen in the Bible.

Rogan found a story about what scientists found in rocks 400 miles beneath the surface of the Earth. He found it to be an amazing story and posted it to Instagram, joking about how the story made him stay up late at night to investigate.

“Me: man, it’s after 2am, I should probably get some sleep,” Rogan wrote to his legion of fans. “Article: ‘Did you know that there’s an absolutely massive supply of water hidden underneath the Earth’s crust that’s three times bigger than the oceans that sit on the surface?’ Me: No, I did not know that. And now that’s all I’m interested in. F*** sleep, it’s rabbit hole time.”

Rogan linked to a story from several days before about scientists who reported finding more water deep inside the Earth than exists on the surface of the planet. The massive supply of water is 400 miles down, so “it’s not exactly accessible,” the report from Unilad said.

The scientists who made the discovery in 2014 said this huge ocean of water is locked inside a layer of the Earth’s crust that is made up of a rock called “ringwoodite.”

According to Northwestern University geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, who was part of the team that discovered the presence of the water, “the ringwoodite is like a sponge, soaking up water. There is something very special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water.”

“This mineral can contain a lot of water under conditions of the deep mantle,” Jacobsen added.

“Geological processes on the Earth’s surface, such as earthquakes or erupting volcanoes, are an expression of what is going on inside the Earth, out of our sight,” Jacobsen explained. “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet. Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades.”

Jacobsen, along with University of New Mexico seismologist Brandon Schmandt, authored the paper entitled, “Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle,” in which they explain how waves of water sink down through the Earth’s crust and become trapped some 400 miles down in this special rock.

The ringwoodite has been found deep below the continental U.S., and that sector would contain more than three times the amount of water we see on the surface of the planet. But the researchers think the rock may cover the entire Earth, and if that is so, that would mean that there is many thousands of times more water in this layer of the Earth than sits on the surface.

Well, that is the scientific part of the story. How does the science intersect with the Bible, you may ask?

As it happens, this “separation” of water is mentioned in the English Standard Version of Genesis 1:7, which says, “And God made the expanse and separated the waters that were under the expanse from the waters that were above the expanse. And it was so.”

To many who see scientific explanations in the Bible, this “ocean” of water deep below the Earth is evidence that there could well have been the sort of worldwide flood mentioned in the story of Noah. After all, the Bible notes that “the fountains of the great deep burst forth” and flooded the Earth.

In Genesis 7:11, the story of Noah adds that in the 600th year “of Noah’s life, in the second month, on the seventeenth day of the month, on that day all the fountains of the great deep burst forth, and the windows of the heavens were opened.”

Now, along with decades of archaeological proof, we have the scientific evidence that there truly is an ocean of water far beneath the surface of the Earth. And Christians are noting that this proves the possibility of those “fountains of the great deep” bursting forth to flood the entire surface of the Earth.

The story of the great flood ends with Genesis 8:2 saying, “The fountains of the deep and the windows of the heavens were closed” and “the rain from the heavens was restrained.”

This, Christians say, shows evidence that the water was then reabsorbed by the “great deep” and that is where scientists today found it locked up safe and secure.

Many say that you have to leave science and your brain at the door when you enter your church. But evidence like this shows that this is a childish oversimplification. After all, if God made the Earth, he also made the science that governs it. There is no reason to expect that science cannot serve as another way to justify our faith and show that the Bible can be proven as a legitimate historical document and not just a book filled with nice stories.

