In June, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated “pride” month by welcoming the anti-Christian LGBT group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The men who comprise this group dress as nuns in open mockery of Christian beliefs.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record-breaking rainfall on Southern California, including the Los Angeles area.

According to the news site AS, which focuses on sports and entertainment, aerial footage on Monday showed the Dodger Stadium parking lot inundated with water.

Hurricane Hillary flooding Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/yaAAknajU4 — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) August 21, 2023

Woke ideologues and self-interested charlatans attribute all such unusual weather events to the new secular religion of climate change. Impervious to contrary evidence, they admit no error and persist with apocalyptic forecasts destined to prove false.

It will not do to follow their example.

Hurricane Hillary flooding Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/yaAAknajU4 — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) August 21, 2023

We cannot know whether the Dodger Stadium flooding has any connection to the blasphemous events of June. It might give reassurance to imagine that it does, but we should not dwell too long on such comforting thoughts.

On one hand, divine punishment falls well within the realm of possibility. The Bible leaves no room for doubt on that front.

On the other hand, only at great peril do fallen human beings claim special insight into the workings of God. If we know that God has done something, we know it not because of our great merit but because He has chosen to reveal it.

As John Calvin told King Francis I of France in a letter, “nothing is to be presumed of ourselves, so all things are to be presumed of God.”

Another consideration gives pause — namely, that we are all sinners. True, we might not sin exactly as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and their enablers have sinned, but what cause do we have for thinking ourselves righteous in God’s eyes?

Thus, when we consider the relationship between earthly sin and divine punishment, we should not imagine ourselves as spectators.

Here, in fact, we would do well to follow the example of President Abraham Lincoln.

On March 4, 1865, as the Civil War neared its end, Lincoln delivered his Second Inaugural Address. For my money, this speech rates as perhaps the greatest oration ever given by an American. Frederick Douglass called it a “sacred effort.”

One concluding passage from the Second Inaugural will suffice to illustrate the key point.

Would you still support a team that awards groups mocking religion? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (2 Votes) No: 98% (92 Votes)

After grappling with the issues that caused the war, Lincoln looked to the immediate future.

“Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away,” the president said.

Such hopes and prayers, however, lay beyond anyone’s control. Perhaps, Lincoln said, God viewed the Civil War as punishment for the sin of slavery.

“Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago so still it must be said, ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether,'” Lincoln added.

Whatever form those judgments might take, they are indeed true and righteous.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.