Biden 1st President in History to Skip Columbus Day, Commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day Instead

President Joe Biden has become the first U.S. president not to acknowledge Columbus Day, announcing Friday that the White House will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead.

Biden issued a proclamation which stated that Monday, Oct. 11, will be designated to honor “American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians.”

According to The Associated Press, Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be observed in the United States alongside Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

The White House on Friday repeated its claim that the country has not lived up to its “promise.”

“Since time immemorial, American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians have built vibrant and diverse cultures — safeguarding land, language, spirit, knowledge, and tradition across the generations,” Biden said in the proclamation. “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”

The White House continued the statement by smearing the founding of the country.

“Our country was conceived on a promise of equality and opportunity for all people — a promise that, despite the extraordinary progress we have made through the years, we have never fully lived up to,” Biden stated. “That is especially true when it comes to upholding the rights and dignity of the Indigenous people who were here long before colonization of the Americas began.”

Biden accused federal policies of attempting to “eradicate Native cultures.”

“Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society. We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for Tribal Nations — a future grounded in Tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world,” the proclamation stated.

The left has equated the day that has celebrated European discovery of the Americas to white supremacy.

Biden, in his memorandum, sided with those who want to replace the federal holiday that acknowledges the mapping of America by Christopher Columbus with one that strictly celebrates Native Americans.

“The Federal Government has a solemn obligation to lift up and invest in the future of Indigenous people and empower Tribal Nations to govern their own communities and make their own decisions,” Biden’s memo said. “We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation, and terror wrought upon Native communities and Tribal Nations throughout our country.”

“Today, we acknowledge the significant sacrifices made by Native peoples to this country — and recognize their many ongoing contributions to our Nation.

“On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today. I encourage everyone to celebrate and recognize the many Indigenous communities and cultures that make up our great country.”

Biden signed the memorandum by making no mention of Columbus, who has been written off as a brutal tyrant.

Instead, Biden asked the country only to honor Native Americans in what appears to be an effort to appease the woke mob.

“(I) do hereby proclaim October 11, 2021, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” Biden concluded in his proclamation. “I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation. “

Columbus Day has become a day of contention for the left for several years.

Former President Donald Trump last year used the second week in October to honor Columbus.

“Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy,” Trump wrote, according to USA Today. “These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities and his achievements with transgressions.”

