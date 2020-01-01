Biden Accidentally Implies His Own Son Should Potentially Be Thrown in Jail

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-running 2020 contender for Democrats, is well-known for uttering gaffes and blundering statements, a tendency that some argue should disqualify him from being considered as a viable nominee for the presidency.

Biden has stepped in it once again with an insane statement at a campaign event over the weekend that, taken to its logical conclusion, would mean that his son Hunter would need to be thrown in jail.

Townhall reported that the remark came during an event in Peterborough, New Hampshire, at which Biden railed against “fossil fuel executives” and pandered to the radical environmentalist portion of his party’s base.

It was actually Tom Elliot of Grabien who captured and initially shared the moment when Biden seemingly implied that his own son should be imprisoned, whether he realized that’s what he was implying or not.

Biden, speaking of proposed environmental regulatory actions, said, “We have to set certain guardrails down now, so between the years 2021 and 2030 it’s irreversible the path we’ve set ourselves on.”

“One of which is doing away with any subsidies for fossil fuel, number one,” he continued, in reference to fossil fuel-based energy companies and their executives. “Number two, holding them liable for what they have done, particularly in those cases where there are underserved neighborhoods.”

“And by the way, when they don’t deliver, put them in jail,” Biden added. “That’s what I — I’m not joking.”

.@JoeBiden on fossil fuel execs: “We should put them in jail” for pollution pic.twitter.com/OLqZMwi4E5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 29, 2019

The Daily Wire reported that Biden’s proposal to put fossil fuel executives in jail would mean that his own son Hunter would potentially be at risk of imprisonment, all things considered.

As readers are no doubt aware — there’s been a little bit of reporting done on the subject — Hunter Biden was a board member and top executive at a corrupt Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma Holdings, for many years.

Indeed, Hunter Biden reportedly earned anywhere from $50,000-$80,000 a month for several years while serving as a fossil fuel executive for a company that is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the eastern European nation.

In addition to the rather lucrative monthly salary from the energy firm, a company affiliated with Biden known as Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC also received a reported $3.4 million from Burisma.

All of that occurred while Joe Biden was vice president and the Obama administration’s point-man on all matter related to Ukraine, and while Hunter Biden had no known qualifications to hold such as position, as he had no real experience in the energy sector and didn’t speak Ukrainian or Russian, the two most prevalent languages in Ukraine.

This blunder from Joe Biden — accidentally arguing that his son should potentially be in jail — came on the heels of the candidate’s incredibly blunt admission during the most recent debate that he would willingly sacrifice “hundreds of thousands” of blue-collar labor jobs in pursuit of a supposed “green” economy.

Of course, Biden’s son would most likely be exempted from a potential jail sentence in reality, as like most proposals from the left, “the rules apply to thee, not to me.” Also likely to be excused under Biden’s imprisonment plan would be a fossil fuel executive named Andrew Goldman, co-founder of Western LNG in Houston, Texas, who recently hosted a fundraiser event on behalf of Biden’s candidacy.

It becomes more apparent by the day that Joe Biden is playing with a less-than-full deck of cards upstairs. Comments like this one only serve as further proof that he has no business even running for president, much less actually occupying the White House and, God forbid, being the man in charge of this great nation.

