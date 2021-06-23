Inadvertently, President Joe Biden just made one of the most convincing arguments for gun rights.

In fact, he was quite possibly more convincing than any other president in U.S. history.

Biden made the remarks Wednesday during a news conference as he explained that his crime prevention strategy would largely focus on “strengthening background checks, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and boosting community policing,” Fox News reported.

BIDEN: “Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government.” “If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”pic.twitter.com/WVHUffpphP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021

The president began by saying “most responsible gun owners” agree that “no possible justification for having 100 rounds in a magazine.”

“Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government,” Biden said.

“If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

It’s actually hilarious how contradictory leftists’ logic can be.

According to them, an AR-15 is a weapon of war far too powerful to possibly be entrusted to a civilian.

Also, according to leftists, if the government wants to kill you, your puny AR-15s won’t be able to do anything to stop it.

Well, are so-called “assault weapons” military weapons, or aren’t they?

The Second Amendment is enshrined so that an armed populace can protect its own liberty from government oppression, so how could you possibly justify restricting a weapon that isn’t even powerful enough to fulfill that purpose?

If anything, Americans deserve the right to even more powerful weapons.

Biden’s claim that these weapons aren’t powerful enough to take on the U.S. government isn’t quite making the case he hopes.

In fact, that sort of argument is far more in line with what pro-gun conservatives have been arguing for decades.

Throughout history, all sorts of governments have turned totalitarian or authoritarian.

The American people have a right to protect themselves from such a fate.

