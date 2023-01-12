If President Joe Biden can be this careless with classified documents, what else escapes his notice?

It’s a frightening but crucial question sparked by his recently discovered habit of leaving America’s security secrets (or whatever else) in unsecured places.

On Wednesday, a second trove of classified documents was found, this time in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home — and what’s worse, they may have inadvertently appeared in one of his 2020 campaign videos.

“There’s been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look,” read the cutesy caption on Biden’s August 2020 tweet featuring a video of his 1967 Corvette Stingray.

There’s been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

Near the end of the short clip, Biden backed his roadster into a garage — and right past a cardboard box overflowing with papers and other assorted things.

There’s no mention of whether this was filmed at the Wilmington home where the long-forgotten classified documents were found this week, but the president provided a pretty good indication of his own.

When Biden spoke with reporters Thursday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked him a pointed question.

“Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy said.

Biden began with promises to speak more about it before saying, “By the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, OK?”

“So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” the president added.

“So it was in a locked garage?” Doocy pushed him further.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette,” Biden said.

“But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” the president claimed.

.@pdoocy: “Classified materials next to your Corvette?

What were you thinking?” President Biden: “I’m going to get a chance to speak on all of this, god-willing, soon…My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So, it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street…” pic.twitter.com/1gVvJo0dfH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2023

Oh, OK.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec posted a still of the moment from Biden’s original video where the box shoved into the back of a garage is visible.

Biden tweeted out a photo of classified documents pic.twitter.com/TW9ByZlLVy — Corvette SCIF Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 12, 2023

Of course, this box of flotsam and jetsam could be something as ordinary as his son Hunter Biden’s macaroni art or old campaign materials.

Should the FBI search all of Biden’s residences? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (102 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But the fact remains that Biden has already shown himself to be careless with classified information, first at an office he used after his time as vice president, and now at his home.

If he also broadcast footage of the documents — admittedly at a distance and angle that makes it impossible to read any of it — he’s wholly unfit for office.

Biden is untrustworthy and careless at the very least — so what else is he not seeing that’s right under his nose?

It’s a terrifying thought about the man who holds the nuclear launch codes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.