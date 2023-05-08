To preface all of this: There is absolutely nothing funny about the clandestine killing of American citizens to protect the most powerful elites in the world.

And yet, given the frequent fortuitous timing, it’s hard not to crack jokes about what Bill and Hillary Clinton might do to potential political nuisances when nobody’s watching.

Tasteless? Perhaps.

But it’s impossible to deny that there’s something very strange about the many mysterious deaths that seemingly protected a certain class of people and were declared suicides, adding an air of authenticity to those jokes.

Besides, is it really that hard to believe that a political dynasty like the Clintons wouldn’t know where the bodies — proverbial or otherwise — are buried?

But could this cabal of clandestine chicanery extend beyond said Clinton dynasty?

A cryptic and bone-chilling tweet from Tara Reade, the woman who has accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her during his time as a senator in the 1990s, suggests that the tendrils of the Democratic National Committee “political machine” could have further reach and influence than even what conservatives half-joke about.

“I want to make something clear,” Reade tweeted Sunday. “If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.”

Whoa.

Again, concerns and jests about the murderous underbelly of Clinton Inc. are par for the course at this point, but to accuse the entire Democratic Party apparatus, and the sitting president of the United States to boot?

This seems like it extends past anything performative and is a genuine call to concern from Reade.

Then came the most eyebrow-raising comment: “I am not suicidal.”

Between Reade’s comment about not being suicidal and the worrying “If something happens to me” statement, it’s hard not to shake the sense that she is truly scared.

She added: “I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen. I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth.

“The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period.”

Reade said GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida had invited her to testify before Congress regarding her sexual assault allegation against Biden.

For Biden, Reade’s tweet is just the latest headache as his presidency has devolved into scandal and controversy (more so than usual) in recent months.

Not only is she turning up the heat on her allegations, but Biden’s son, Hunter, is also coming under further scrutiny for various legal woes, some of which trace back to the president as well.

Between Reade’s ominous accusations and Biden’s cratering approval ratings, it’s hard to think of a worse way for the president’s 2024 re-election campaign to begin.

