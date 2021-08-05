Tara Reade, who has accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault, fired back at White House press secretary Jen Psaki after she told reporters that allegations against Biden were “heavily litigated during the campaign.”

“Ask Psaki: Did I miss the investigation and litigation?” Reade tweeted.

“I sure did not miss the smears and attacks on my character during Joe Biden’s campaign as I came forward. Was it safe to come forward? I think not.”

A reporter had asked Psaki during a news conference on Wednesday about the allegations against Biden and whether there should be an independent investigation into the president as there was into the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Well, first, I would say, the president has been clear and outspoken about the importance of women being respected and having their voices heard and being allowed to tell their stories and people treating them with respect. That has long been his policy, continues to be his policy,” Psaki said.

“That — those were — that was heavily litigated during the campaign. I understand you’re eager to come back to it, but I don’t have anything further other than to repeat that he has called for the governor to resign.”

Reade was among eight women who accused Biden in 2019 of inappropriate touching, The Associated Press reported.

She said he touched her inappropriately multiple times in 1993 when she was a staffer in the then-Delaware senator’s Capitol Hill office.

“He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck,” Reade told The Union in Nevada County, California. “I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

A year later, in March 2020, Reade told podcast host Katie Halper that Biden’s actions in 1993 included sexual assault.

She said he had pushed her against a wall in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building, reached under her skirt and “penetrated [her] with his fingers.”

According to her account, as Biden was kissing her, he said, “Do you want to go somewhere else?”

Reade said that Biden looked “annoyed” and “angry” when she pulled away. She told Halper the now-president said to her, “Come on, man, I heard you liked me.”

Biden then walked away and went on with his day, she said.

Reade told the AP last May that she was fired from Biden’s office after filing a complaint with the Senate alleging harassment.

In an interview with RT posted on YouTube, she said that Biden’s call for Cuomo to resign was hypocritical.

“It screams of hypocrisy. And I think his press secretary comments today were also equally hypocritical about the matter,” Reade said.







“What I’ve been told before by other news outlets is that it is a known secret about Joe Biden,” she said.

