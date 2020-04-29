Biden Accuser Tara Reade Rips Hillary Clinton After Endorsement: She Is 'Enabling a Sexual Predator'

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who recently accused presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault, slammed Hillary Clinton on Tuesday for endorsing the former VP’s presidential campaign.

Reade has claimed that Biden kissed her and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in 1993, an allegation the Biden campaign has denied.

In lambasting Clinton, Reade made it clear that she expected more from a fellow Democrat.

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me,” Reade told Fox News.

“Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct. We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.”

Reade added a touch of defiance.

“I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out,” she said.

Many on Twitter supported Reade’s rebuke. Juanita Broaddrick, who has claimed she was raped by former President Bill Clinton, tweeted that Hillary Clinton was “good at enabling sexual predators.”

It’s true. She’s endorsing demented Joe. She’s good at enabling sexual predators and this is right up her alley. Will they announce her as his running mate? We all knew this was coming. https://t.co/8MveVTvMjL — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 28, 2020

I guess it only makes sense that Hillary Clinton, who silenced the victims of her husband, would support a campaign that is silencing Tara Reade. Nothing ever changes. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 28, 2020

Hillary Clinton—November 22, 2015: “Every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported.” So why is she appearing at Joe Biden’s town hall today? Why doesn’t Tara Reade deserve to be “heard, believed, and supported?” 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 28, 2020

Reade also petitioned the University of Delaware to release documents in its possession from Biden’s time as a Democratic senator from Delaware.

She said she believes the documents may contain her formal sexual harassment complaint.

“I’m calling for the release of the documents being held by the University of Delaware that contain Biden’s staff personnel records because I believe it will have my complaint form, as well as my separation letter and other documents,” Reade said.

“Maybe if other staffers that have tried to file complaints would come to light — why are they under seal? And why won’t they be released to the public?”

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, endorsed Biden during a virtual women’s town hall on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” she said. “And for me, this is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.”

Reade has said that the media is working with Democrats to ignore her claim.

Do you think Hillary Clinton should offer a statement on Reade's accusation?

“I guess my question is, if this were Donald Trump, would they treat it the same way? If this were Brett Kavanaugh, did they treat it the same way?” Reade told Fox in a separate interview.

On Monday, a former neighbor and a former colleague of Reade’s said they recalled conversations they had had with her in the 1990s during which she had made comments consistent with her claim about Biden.

On Friday, a clip of “Larry King Live” from 1993 surfaced in which a woman Reade has said was her mother asks about a daughter who had “problems” with “a prominent senator.” Reade said in March when she made her initial complaint about Biden that her mother had made such a call.

