American taxpayers will be forced to provide funding to the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology thanks to a new authorization granted by the Biden administration’s National Institutes of Health.

The current director of the NIH is Dr. Francis Collins, who was appointed in 2009 by former President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, the NIH told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it approved the use of taxpayer money to bankroll the Wuhan Institute’s ongoing animal research until 2024.

It’s unclear why the institute needs funding from American taxpayers, given how strong the Chinese economy is.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has come under fire amid speculation that COVID-19 was unleashed upon the world after accidentally escaping from its laboratory.

Last year, a Chinese virologist accused the Chinese Communist Party of trying to cover up its role in allegedly creating the coronavirus in a government-controlled lab.

“[COVID] comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan — and the lab is controlled by China’s government,” Dr. Li-Meng Yan said.

She claimed her theory was confirmed by doctors she knew who had worked at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yan has since gone into hiding in the United States, saying she would be “disappeared and killed” if she stayed in China and tried to expose the CCP’s alleged role in creating the pandemic.

Last year, researchers at the Wuhan Institute were studying bat-based coronaviruses using $600,000 in U.S. taxpayer money funneled to the lab through the nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance, the DCNF reported.

EcoHealth President Peter Daszak was the only U.S. member of the World Health Organization delegation that investigated the curious origins of COVID-19 in China.

The WHO has not yet released a report concluding how the virus originated.

However, in the words of the DCNF, Daszak said the White House “should blindly accept their conclusion that it’s highly unlikely the virus could have leaked from the WIV.”

Well now this👇. @JoeBiden has to look tough on China. Please don’t rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump & frankly wrong on many aspects. Happy to help WH w/ their quest to verify, but don’t forget it’s “TRUST” then “VERIFY”! https://t.co/ukaNAkDfEG — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) February 10, 2021

Daszak also dismissed U.S. intelligence reports indicating that Wuhan lab researchers were infected with the coronavirus months before the first known cases were publicized in December 2019.

According to a State Department fact sheet released Jan. 15, in the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency, “The U.S. government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.”

Should U.S. tax dollars be given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

The State Department then slammed the “CCP’s deadly obsession with secrecy and control” aimed at deflecting any responsibility for its role in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

“The CCP has prevented independent journalists, investigators, and global health authorities from interviewing researchers at the WIV, including those who were ill in the fall of 2019,” the State Department said.

Given these shady antics, why are U.S. taxpayer dollars being used to bankroll a communist Chinese lab that’s not being transparent about its research?

Biden Admin Announces US Taxpayers Will Send $200 Million to World Health Organization in the Next Two Weeks US shelling out millions of dollars to WHO, which spent past year under helping China cover up extent of the coronavirus epidemic as it unfolded https://t.co/MkYrfGRy1u — Roxie🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@roxie32819) February 19, 2021

It’s especially maddening to give money away to wealthy foreign adversaries when millions of Americans are unemployed, sick or dead, thanks to the Wuhan coronavirus.

