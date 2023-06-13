Biden Admin Bans Transgender He's Photographed With After Activist's WH Stunt Goes Viral

Even some acts of disrespect at the White House are too much for President Joe Biden.

The White House released a statement confirming it had banned trans influencer Rose Montoya from the facility to the New York Post on Tuesday.

Montoya displayed his breasts in a TikTok video filmed at a White House LGBT “pride” event on Saturday.

“Are we topless at the White House?” A voice stated in the video, as Montoya covered his nipples with his hands.

Another individual appeared with scar marks from breast removal surgery in the display.

The influencer earlier met and shook hands with Biden himself.

The White House wasn’t so amused by the inappropriate stunt.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a representative for the residence said of Montoya’s actions.

“It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance.”

“Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Biden called the individuals present at the White House LGBT “pride” event the most courageous group he’d met in the recent past, apparently more so than American military veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.

Biden tells the audience at his Pride Month event: “I see more courage on this lawn than any time I’ve seen in the recent past” pic.twitter.com/TcDvOCxotX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

Montoya later released a TikTok video defending his actions, claiming he hadn’t violated any laws with the display.

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body,” Montoya said.

The White House flanked the LGBT “pride” flag with American flags in a secondary position during the event.

