Share
News
President Joe Biden speaks at the "pride month" celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden speaks at the "pride month" celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Biden Admin Bans Transgender He's Photographed With After Activist's WH Stunt Goes Viral

 By Richard Moorhead  June 13, 2023 at 2:42pm
Share

Even some acts of disrespect at the White House are too much for President Joe Biden.

The White House released a statement confirming it had banned trans influencer Rose Montoya from the facility to the New York Post on Tuesday.

Montoya displayed his breasts in a TikTok video filmed at a White House LGBT “pride” event on Saturday.

“Are we topless at the White House?” A voice stated in the video, as Montoya covered his nipples with his hands.

Another individual appeared with scar marks from breast removal surgery in the display.

Trending:
Video: Chief Diversity Officer Left Dumbfounded When GOP Rep Asks 'Am I White?'

The influencer earlier met and shook hands with Biden himself.

The White House wasn’t so amused by the inappropriate stunt.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a representative for the residence said of Montoya’s actions.

“It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance.”

Do you agree with the White House’s decision to ban the activist?

“Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Biden called the individuals present at the White House LGBT “pride” event the most courageous group he’d met in the recent past, apparently more so than American military veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.

Montoya later released a TikTok video defending his actions, claiming he hadn’t violated any laws with the display.

Related:
White House Defies Office of Special Counsel, Continues Alleged Violations of Federal Law: Report

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in any way. I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body,” Montoya said.

@rosemontoya Free the nipple #trans ♬ original sound – Rose Montoya

The White House flanked the LGBT “pride” flag with American flags in a secondary position during the event.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




28-Year-Old Illegal Arrested for Allegedly Posing as High School Student for a Year
Greg Abbott Delivers Another Busload of Migrants to 'Sanctuary' City - Mayor is Furious
Deadliest National Park Revealed After FOIA-Based Investigation - Highest in Deaths and Missing Persons
BLM is Crashing Hard – Support Drops Off Cliff As Americans Reach Race Fatigue, New Poll Shows
Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After Vicious Punch Sends NBA Mascot to the Hospital
See more...

Conversation