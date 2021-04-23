While mass protests are rocking the homeland and our enemies continue to size up the new president, the Biden administration is laser-focused on how woke the country looks.

In a diplomatic cable reviewed by Foreign Policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a blanket authorization for U.S. embassies and consulates across the globe to fly the Pride flag, and on the same pole as Old Glory, no less.

How did we allow woke optics to drive our country this far?

Exclusive: Secretary of State Antony Blinken has authorized U.S. diplomatic outposts to fly the Pride flag on the same flagpole as the U.S. flag in support of LGBTQ rights, marking a departure from how the Trump administration handled the matter.https://t.co/5uwsSyEkXM — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 23, 2021

The cable and a State Department official confirmed Blinken’s authorization allows foreign diplomats to fly the flag before May 17, the international day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia, as well as for the month of June, which is recognized as Pride month in the U.S. and many other countries, according to The New York Times.

Blinken noted in the cable that displaying the flag was not a requirement, and asked diplomats to make their decision “in light of local conditions.” As it should be, considering the U.S. has embassies in nations like Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is a crime punishable by the death penalty.

In short, the Biden administration wants countries to openly support LGBT rights — but only where they won’t face opposition for it.

This emphasizes the true cowardice of President Joe Biden and his administration. When it’s no trouble, they’ll gladly fly a Pride flag and symbolically equate it to the U.S. flag to boast about their openness and acceptance of the LGBT community. But if it’s even possible they might have to fight for something they claim to believe in, they scatter.

Of course, that isn’t to say embassies should fly the Pride flag in countries where it is dangerous to do so. The U.S. shouldn’t fly the Pride flag at embassies at all, let alone on the same pole as the flag that stood over Iwo Jima on Mount Suribachi and on the moon.

If nothing else, actions like this prove the Biden administration’s only concern lies with appearing woke to the masses, rather than actually standing for what they believe to be right.

During the Trump administration, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied embassies’ requests to fly the Pride flag on the same flagpole as the U.S. flag.

Then-Vice President Mike Pence defended the decision in 2019, saying in an interview with NBC News that “when it comes to the American flagpole and American embassies and capitals around the world, one American flag flies.”

Clearly, the Biden administration is nothing like the previous one. Biden appears weak to foreign leaders consistently, including our enemies, something former President Donald Trump never allowed.

When North Korea attempted to challenge the United States’ world position, Trump warned of fire and fury. When he had the opportunity to avenge hundreds of Americans who died thanks to Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his Quds Forces, Trump took it.

Trump was a president of action, and the world knew it. Today, the world only sees a weak new president with a weak administration.

The authorization wasn’t the Biden administration’s first attempt at faux-support for the LGBT community, either.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order aimed at preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identification.

In February, Biden also signed a foreign policy memo entitled “Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons Around the World.” The memo attempted to put the U.S. at the forefront of the battle for LGBT rights by pushing American federal agencies abroad to “ensure that United States diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons everywhere.”

Biden is perfectly fine pushing a radical agenda in our country, but you might as well forget any attempt by the president to do the same in countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran that might actually fight back.

Of course, right now the Biden administration shouldn’t be at all focused on LGBT rights or pretending to care about them. With civil unrest continuing to unfold at home, and migrants flooding the border in never-before-seen numbers, the president ought to focus on protecting citizens at home from actual threats first and foremost.

