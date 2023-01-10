Parler Share
Commentary

As Biden Admin Considers Ban of Gas Stoves, Damning Photo of Jill Biden Goes Viral

 By Mike Landry  January 10, 2023 at 1:43pm
The Biden administration is considering banning all gas stoves.

Well, except maybe for one. More on that in a bit.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is suggesting that the 35 percent of U.S. homes using gas stoves should get rid of them, Bloomberg said Monday.

You’ll kill your kids, the CPSC says. Or at least give them asthma. And you’ll mess up your lungs, get cardiovascular disease, cancer and more.

“Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” according to CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr.

So that means we should get rid of automobiles, right?  After all, they’re hazardous.

Wait, there is a movement called Vision Zero that, indeed, wants to eliminate all traffic deaths and injuries. But discussing that fantasy is for another day.

Let’s deal with one unreality at a time, as in we’re faced with the CPSC mulling over getting rid of gas stoves.

Do you like cooking on a gas stove better than an electric stove?

To which Jill Notini, vice president of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, has a common sense reply: “Ventilation is really where this discussion should be, rather than banning one particular type of technology.”

Thanks, Jill. good answer.

And speaking of Jill, there’s been a lot of response on Twitter to the CPSC-proposed gas stove ban in tweets showing none other than Jill Biden hard at work on her toxic asthma-and-cancer-producing gas stove.

Whoops. Has the CPSC discussed this with the first lady? Or with the Obamas?

And there is a question about why the CPSC wants to junk gas stove technology. It’s about the science, of course.

To be fair, a peer-reviewed study claiming 12.7 percent asthma rates in homes with gas stoves does say a solution could be better ventilation, if it’s done right.

But the kicker is the study claims the real answer is — you guessed it — electric.

And since Those Who Know Best are trying to eliminate natural gas for power generation and want all those electric cars hooked up to our shaky power grids, who knows how many windmills and solar panels will be needed to heat up millions of new electric stoves?

Meanwhile, Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Virginia) said in a letter to the CPSC that gas stoves present a specific threat to minorities. And they noted that methane leaks from gas stoves equal the pollution of a half million gasoline cars.

To their credit, Booker and Beyer did not call for a ban on gas stoves, but improved regulation of gas lines and ventilation systems.

Which is in line with Jill Notini of the appliance trade group: “We may need some behavior change, we may need [people] to turn on their hoods when cooking.”

But the CPSC put it out there — the real solution may be to ban gas stoves.

And without adequate electricity, I guess when we obey and convert to eating bugs like we’re being told, we’ll have to enjoy having our insects cold.

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
