Biden Admin Created Hotline for Child Trafficking, Abuse Tips Then Ignored 65,000 Calls: Expert Witness

The Biden administration incentivized the sex trafficking of unaccompanied migrant children while paying billions of tax dollars to non-governmental organizations that were supposed to protect them.

That’s what Alicia Hopper, the president of GUARD Against Trafficking, testified at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on July 16, titled ” An Inside Job: How NGOs facilitated the Biden Border Crisis.”

According to Hopper, the Biden administration’s lax oversight of federally-funded NGOs enabled the widespread human trafficking and sexual abuse of unaccompanied migrant children, whose calls for help went ignored.

In one chilling exchange, Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona asked if the Biden administration had put any safeguards in place to monitor the well-being of the children after they were placed with a “sponsor” via taxpayer-funded NGOs.

Hopper said a hotline had been set up, so the children could report abuse or call if they needed help.

However, only one employee was assigned to answer the calls from August 2023 to January 2025, Hopper said.

As a result, a whopping “65,000 calls went unanswered,” she said.

ABSOLUTELY INSANE The Biden Admin setup a hotline so that unaccompanied minors could call if they had trouble with the strangers they were being placed with 65,000 calls to this hotline WENT UNANSWERED “So you’re telling this committee that the Biden administration, while they… pic.twitter.com/4gUJWlj37c — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 22, 2025

One of the missed calls was from a boy who had reported that “grown men were coming into his room at night, and they were touching him. Nothing happened with that call,” Hopper testified.

Crane said: “So you’re telling this committee that the Biden administration, while they were letting all of these unaccompanied minors into the country — and as we’ve talked about today, they weren’t keeping track of them — they issued these kids a hotline that they could call if they had trouble with the sponsor family that they were put with.”

“And you’re saying that 65,000 calls to this hotline — designated to protect these kids — went unanswered. Is that what you’re telling this committee?” the congressman asked.

“Yes, sir,” Hopper replied.

Hopper said the boy who had reported being molested under the Biden administration has since been rescued, thanks to President Donald Trump.

At another point, Crane asked Hopper if it was easier for a “sponsor” to take custody of an unaccompanied alien child than it was to adopt a dog.

Hopper said yes.

“You actually had to provide more paperwork to adopt a pet from a pet shelter than you did to sponsor a child,” she noted.

This slipshod process is why more than 300,000 migrant children are currently unaccounted for, Hopper said.







On Thursday, Hopper told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that migrant children are often sex-trafficked to unscrupulous pimps who drug them, so they could be raped by paying pedophiles.

Sex Trafficking Ring Busted. Ali Hopper: “The public needs to be aware that there are many other trafficking rings and operations that exist just like this one.” pic.twitter.com/opkMI8b5Mg — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 25, 2025

Hopper underscored that these pedophile rings operate across the United States — and potentially in your neighborhood.

NGO and Money Laundering are almost synonymous. It’s mainly Democrats stealing money thru NGO’s but there are some Republicans mixed in … Uni-Party! Pam Bondi, when will you do your job? pic.twitter.com/z2HeJ864rD — Sheri™🕊️ (@FFT1776) June 20, 2025

In short, unfettered illegal immigration erodes public safety, incentivizes runaway crime, and wastes billions of tax dollars.

The migrant crisis that has been allowed to fester for decades has sweeping negative consequences for all Americans, no matter where you live.

It is a deep-rooted problem that’s not limited solely to border states or to left-wing cities. It affects all of us, because we’re all paying for it — one way or another.

