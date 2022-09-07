Biden Admin Deals Hefty Blow to American Industry - Trump-Era Solutions Get Smacked Down

Earth is happier today, peace be upon her.

But you, wicked sinner against Gaia, may not be happier when you pull up to a gas pump.

The Biden administration signed an agreement Tuesday night to stop oil drilling that had been authorized under 113 permits in three Western states, Fox Business reported.

Remember that when President Joe Biden and his team say it’s the corrupt old oil companies that drag their feet on oil production because they want their profits and stuff and that means there’s not enough oil and that’s why gas costs so much and it’s not our fault and …

Not true.

The federal pact to lock up 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota was made with WildEarth Guardians.

No, WildEarth Guardians is not a rock band. It’s an environmental group that joined with the Sierra Club and others to further undercut former President Donald Trump’s successful efforts in gaining energy independence for the United States.

The agreement “opens the door for the Biden administration to undo the Trump administration’s recklessness and disregard for the climate and public interest,” said Jeremy Nichols, the group’s program director for climate and the public interest, according to Fox Business.

“Oil and gas leasing is completely at odds with climate action,” Nichols said.

It’s also at odds with reducing mobility or being without a job or enough food, but he left that out.

Dan Ritzman, who directs the Sierra Club’s Lands Water Wildlife Campaign, said, “We can no longer ignore the devastating effects continued fossil fuel leasing has on the health of our communities and the future of our planet.

“We remain hopeful that this agreement will chart the way forward for public land management based in science and that serves the interests of people, not oil and gas corporations.”

Yeah. We have full confidence these days when someone drags the word “science” into political statements.

Tuesday’s action casts doubt on ongoing headlines and news stories that claim the Biden administration is not responsible for high gas prices.

The agreement between the Biden administration and environmentalists was a settlement of a federal lawsuit filed by WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club, Montana Environmental Information Center, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Waterkeeper Alliance against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and BLM official Kim Prill.

It addressed five decisions during the Trump administration authorizing the sale of 113 oil drilling leases on public lands.

The agreement calls for the bureau to review the leases and then decide on them with “consideration of the social cost of greenhouse gases.”

It does not include the social cost of how you will have the money to get to work in the coming months.

