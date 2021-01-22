The pompous idiots on the political left act as if their belief in “science” confers unimpeachable credibility on whatever disastrous policy they’re bloviating about at any given time.

Whether it’s man-made global warming or the efficacy of lockdowns, face masks or hydroxychloroquine for fighting COVID-19, they shut down debate, insisting that their version of “science” has all the definitive answers — even when it doesn’t.

And yet when it comes to their asinine social justice agenda, anything remotely scientific, rational or commonsense is quickly replaced with whatever the prevailing political winds are blowing toward at the moment.

The worst of such insanity currently embraced by the left — including President Joe Biden and his brand new Democratic administration — is the ridiculous, warped, make-believe fictional nonsense that a person can change his or her gender.

Aside from the other policy disasters centered around such a belief, one small but significant area where this anti-scientific belief popped up was on the White House website’s contact form.

TRENDING: 'I Will Not Be Silenced': Tara Reade Speaks Out on Biden's Inauguration

On the day Biden took office, changes to the site included the addition of “Mx.” as a possibility for a prefix, as well as the ability to choose from a list of pronouns like “they/them,” “other” and “prefer not to share.”

Political activist and podcaster Kyle Kashuv tweeted a photo of the new choices on the dropdown menu, astutely writing, “The Party of Science™!”

The Party of Science™! https://t.co/QkcoUu1UQg — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 20, 2021

Notably, a New York Times piece about all of the splendid changes made to the website on day one of the administration listed the pronoun choices just above another change that seems contradictory.

“The Biden administration will ensure we meet the demands of science, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution,” The Times quoted from the website.

Apparently, the “demands of science” don’t include refuting the silly notion that any singular person should require plural pronouns “they/them” or simply “other” when in reality, a person’s sex is a biological fact.

According to the “experts,” however, Biden was the candidate of science and will be the president of science.

Back in October, Scientific American endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time in its 175-year history, choosing Biden because he would “restore the role of legitimate science in policy making.”

Biden was also backed by 81 American Nobel Prize winners in various scientific disciplines who endorsed him for president because he understood the “need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy.”

RELATED: Congressman Key to Biden's Election Says George Bush Approached Him at Inauguration with One Huge Message

Even Biden himself tweeted last month, “Science will always be at the forefront of my administration.”

Science will always be at the forefront of my administration. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 14, 2020

Not so when it comes to gender theory. The Biden administration is playing along with the delusion of the poor souls who are gender-confused, ditching the science in favor of political pandering.

This is only the beginning of the descent into literal insanity that Biden and his ilk will happily lead America into while simultaneously asserting that they are the arbiters of truth and fact.

Gender confusion is an unfortunate cross to bear, and the people that struggle with it deserve sympathy, compassion, and kindness — but never confirmation in their delusion.

If the left were truly interested in being the party of science, they wouldn’t be so quick to accept transgenderism or to overlook the obvious problems it causes when society ignores biology.

Is the Republican Party the true party of science? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 84% (57 Votes) 16% (11 Votes)

They wouldn’t be pushing to allow men to use women’s bathrooms, or to allow boys to compete in girls’ sports, or even to elevate an incompetent official to a position simply based on his status as a man who identifies as a woman.

Ironically, it is their godlessness that impairs their intellect and allows them to be led astray into ideas that violate science and natural law.

If they were the real “party of science,” Democrats would insist gender is based on biology and that it has consequences for physical and psychological reasons, and they would never go along with the destructive make-believe delusions.

They would do all this while protecting the dignity of the human person suffering from the condition.

In other words, they’d be Republicans.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.