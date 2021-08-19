Did President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan leave you stranded in a terrorist-controlled country?

Hopefully, you have $2,000 to cough up to the U.S. government.

If not, it might be wise to brush up on Sharia law, because you might be stuck for a while.

🚨🚨: Are American citizens actually being forced to pay for their own evacuation out of #Afghanistan? pic.twitter.com/S73W3dbRPB — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2021

This shocking revelation was buried deep in a Politico article published on Thursday.

“Even though U.S. officials tell NatSec Daily and others that evacuation flights from Kabul will be free, people trying to catch a plane in the Afghan capital say differently,” the outlet reported.

“One person said State Department staff were seeking large payments — up to $2,000 — from American passengers and even more from non-U.S. citizens.”

Politico asked the State Department if this was, in fact, true.

In response, an official spokesperson didn’t deny it.

“U.S. law requires that evacuation assistance to private U.S. citizens or third country nationals be provided ‘on a reimbursable basis to the maximum extent practicable.’ The situation is extremely fluid, and we are working to overcome obstacles as they arise,” the spokesperson told Politico.

This sort of doublespeak non-answer might as well be an admission of guilt.

Thanks to Biden’s overly hasty plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans have been left trapped in the country under Taliban rule.

When chaos began to reign in Afghanistan following the withdrawal, those Americans received a less-than-promising message from the Biden administration.

The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021

“PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT GUARANTEE YOUR SECURITY AS YOU MAKE THIS TRIP,” a letter sent to Americans in Afghanistan read.

Now, if Politico’s reporting is accurate, the Biden administration is demanding payouts from the thousands of American citizens left stranded in Afghanistan — citizens who only need help because of the Biden administration’s mishandling of the situation in the first place.

And of course, their money will probably help fund Biden’s next catastrophe.

