Biden Admin Doctor Nukes Cancer Cover-Up from Orbit, Reveals How Far Back Cancer Likely Goes

When the news of President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis broke on Sunday afternoon, the immediate explanation didn’t pass a smell test to anyone familiar with prostate cancer — whether it’s because they’re a doctor, or related to one, or even know someone who has had the disease.

The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

The implication is, of course, that the diagnosis was made when he complained he was having urinary issues and saw a doctor, who then found that it was Stage 4 prostate cancer. This is one of the slowest-spreading cancers, even in its most aggressive form. This is one of the easiest-to-detect cancers, easy enough that the warning signs are evident on a blood test. And this is in a man who is just exiting the office where, arguably, the individual in it gets the highest standard of medical care offered to any person in America simply on the basis of prudence.

And yet, for a few hours there, we all kind of pretended that we shouldn’t be talking about the incongruences there. In fact, quite predictably, questions about the medical cover-up that we know happened — i.e., that his neurological decline was so great that he could not handle the job he held at the time of the 2024 campaign, where he was seeking another four years in that office — were invariably shifted in the wake of the announcement, with former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod saying they should be “more muted and set aside for now.”

However, eventually someone had to notice, both 1) sooner rather than later and 2) even at MSNBC. That came Monday on “Morning Joe,” where the left-of-center panel had Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel — oncologist, brother of Rahm, and one of the architects of Obamacare — on to discuss whether, you know, this might have been, oh, something that he had in office and, say, a good White House physician might have been able to catch.

TL;DR version: Very obviously.

“Oh, he’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading. That’s right,” Emanuel said when asked by host Joe Scarborough if it was “rare” to have prostate cancer develop to this point undetected.

“It’s a little surprising. I looked back at the records, and there’s no evidence that when he got his health status and the medical records were released that he had a prostate specific antigen.”

“If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he’s most certainly — you are saying — had it when he was president of the United States,” Scarborough said later in the interview, by way of confirmation.

“Oh yeah — he did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days,” Emanuel said.

“He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. Yes, that — I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.”

Emanuel did note that some doctors don’t recommend the blood tests for prostate cancer for those over the age of 70 because of how slowly it grows, but Emanuel noted that “President Obama had this test. President Bush had this test.”

"It is a little surprising that the doctor didn't take it," Emanuel continued. "And if he took it and didn't report it and it was elevated, that is another case of doctors not being straightforward with us. We've had several of them with President Trump, especially around his COVID diagnosis. And if that is true, that would be very troubling."







It is, I have to say, sadly fascinating watching the media split into two different camps: The Those Poor Bidens™ team, which emphasizes the tragedies the family has been through and asks if we can find it within our heart of hearts to please be gentle with them, and the “yes, this is terrible news — but about the particulars, which aren’t quite adding up…” team, which is finally free to notice harsh realities when it involves the 46th president now that the 46th presidency is over.

Nor are Emanuel or “Morning Joe” the only members of the second team. Former Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who ran a doomed-by-the-DNC primary campaign against Biden, also found ways to make his hatred for the current president known while insinuating the former president’s perfidies may be worse, according to The New York Times.

“I don’t think it’s coincidental that this was announced this week,” Phillips said in an interview, noting the release of the Robert Hur interview audio and an upcoming exposé on how Biden’s mental decline was hidden by the White House. “It’s hard to comport otherwise.”

“Donald Trump isn’t shy about his corruption,” Phillips added. “What’s so troubling is that what the people around Joe Biden clearly were doing was in some ways more egregious.”

Now, for my part, I’ve always been part of the second team even when we were having debates over whether it was nice to call out a candidate for inchoate ramblings when they were the result of a “childhood stutter,” or whether we shouldn’t have more sympathy for Hunter Biden’s polysubstance addiction before we looked at why he suspiciously got high-paying jobs that aligned with his dad’s legislative and/or vice presidential purview. The Bidens get our prayers, but they do not get a pass — especially not after the subterfuges we’ve been through over his health.

At least with cognitive decline, there’s a certain level of subjectivity there. Cancer, for its polymorphous nature, is an objective disease — and prostate cancer and its spread specifically so. In virtually all cases, it’s slow, and easily detectible with proper medical care. Even one of the men who put Obamacare together and was on Biden’s COVID Advisory Board, appearing on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, won’t lie about that, effectively nuking the idea that this was some recent health development from orbit. So did Rep. Dean Phillips.

When they’re not willing to play the game and it’s only just Monday, it’s a sign both sides want answers about what really happened regarding the president’s health while he was the president — and possibly before. The “more muted and set aside for now” talk isn’t going to cut it.

