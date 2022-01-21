Share
News

Biden Admin Energy Secretary Violated Federal Law 9 Times in 2021, According to Disclosure Documents

 By Jack Davis  January 21, 2022 at 11:57am
Share

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has violated federal law by failing to properly disclose stock sales, according to new reports.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK Act, requires that sales be disclosed within 45 days.

However, Granholm had nine stock sales last year totaling $240,000 in which that deadline was not met, according to Insider. Granholm disclosed the sales in mid-December, according to CNBC, which in some instances was six months past the due date.

Granholm’s stock sales involved shares of Gilead Sciences Inc., which makes the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, as well as rideshare company Uber and Redfin, a real estate company.

Trending:
Top German Admiral Resigns After Revealing True Thoughts on Putin

“The Department of Energy’s ethics office has certified that based on her reports, Secretary Granholm’s financial holdings are in compliance with the law,” Department of Energy spokeswoman Charisma Troiano emailed Insider, which reported on the blown deadline first.

An email to CNBC framed this differently.

“This was an inadvertent clerical oversight on reporting stock sales that ethics officials previously determined did not pose a conflict in her role as Energy Secretary and the Secretary paid the late filing fee,” Troiano told CNBC.

Do we need tougher punishments for those who break ethics rules?

Granholm indicated on her December form that it was less than 30 days since she learned of the transactions.

Walter Shaub, a former director of the Office of Government Ethics, said alleging that Granholm did not know of the transactions at the time is not a good excuse.

“She’s saying that she only just learned of the transactions … so it’s possible the ethics officials took that statement at face value,” said Shaub, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Project on Government Oversight.

Related:
Psaki Encourages Americans Who Are 'Frustrated' by Dem Policy Failures to Turn to Alcohol

“Why didn’t she know about the transactions at the time?” Shaub said.

In May, Granholm came under scrutiny after she sold her holdings in California-based Proterra Inc., which has been touted by the Biden administration for its electric vehicle, clearing a net gain of $1.6 million.

The sale fulfills Granholm’s obligations, the Energy Department said.

“Secretary Granholm has acted in full accordance with the comprehensive ethical standards set by the Biden administration and has completed her divestment well ahead of the time required by her ethics agreement,” spokesman Kevin Liao said in an email.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Transgender Swimmer Walks Away with Two Wins, But Nothing's Wrong Under New NCAA Policy
Families of US Embassy Personnel to Begin Evacuating from Ukraine Within Hours
Trump Issues Warning to America About January 6 Committee: 'They'll Go After Children'
China Brings Back Invasive and 'Undignified' COVID Test Just Before Olympics Are Set to Begin
Germany Shocks Alliance, Throws a Wrench in Ukrainian Defense
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!