A new poll found that a majority of likely voters do not think President Joe Biden will finish his term, while a majority also say Vice President Kamala Harris is unfit to replace him.

“Most voters believe it’s likely that President Joe Biden won’t finish out his term of office, and don’t think Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to step up to replace him,” Rasmussen Reports noted on Thursday.

The pollster asked likely U.S. voters about Harris in the wake of this week’s stunning events in Afghanistan. The results found the perception that the Biden/Harris administration can succeed has shifted.

When surveyed about how likely they think it is that Biden will not finish out his full term, 51 percent said they think such a scenario is likely.

Rasmussen noted that only 43 percent of those surveyed said they thought Harris is qualified to become the country’s 47th president. A mere 29 percent said the former California senator is very qualified.

Meanwhile, 55 percent of respondents in the Rasmussen poll said Harris is not qualified to be president, while 47 percent of them said she is not at all qualified. Rasmussen noted that in April, 49 percent of Americans said Harris had the qualifications to become the country’s chief executive.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 likely voters from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15 and reported a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

The shock poll was published during what is without a doubt Biden’s most serious crisis yet. It’s been a horrible week for Biden, politically. With CNN this week joining the pile-on, it’s quickly become apparent that Biden’s honeymoon phase is over.

“President Joe Biden is struggling against an intensifying examination of his judgment, competence and even his empathy over the chaotic US exit from Afghanistan,” CNN’s Stephen Collinson opined. “And each attempt the administration makes to quell a furor that’s tarnishing America’s image only provokes more questions about its failures of planning and execution.”

“Biden is failing to adequately explain why he so badly failed to predict the swift collapse of the Afghan state. And his credibility has been sullied because his confident downplaying of the risks of the withdrawal has been repeatedly confounded by events,” Collinson also wrote.

“Seven months into his term, Biden no longer gets credit simply for not being Donald Trump.”

While creating crises has been either a feature or a flaw for the 78-year-old establishment media darling, this past week he managed to create the mother of them all. He handed over a country American troops had occupied for two decades to the people they were fighting and managed to leave thousands of U.S. civilians and allies behind enemy lines.

Biden actually told ABC News reporter George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday that nobody was being killed as he literally knocked on wood.

“Oh, there is. But, look, but no one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now,” he said.

People are of course being killed. People are being shot to death, being hanged and falling from the skies over Kabul, according to reports. That’s leaving out the situation for women, who will face unimaginable suffering in the hours, days, weeks, months and years to come.

Biden owns all of it, and a majority of likely voters in at least one poll now don’t think he will finish his term. Biden owns the misery, the humiliation and the death.

Sadly, for a country that to a large degree expects its inept commander-in-chief to leave before his four years are up, there don’t appear to be any better options. Harris, who has been missing in action for a week now on Afghanistan, is not any better. She’s been missing from the border crisis for six months.

Harris is an unlikable diversity hire meant to appease the Democratic Party’s base, and the prospect of her running the country bothers most Americans. Biden is the best of two awful choices.

Perhaps, someday, a great woman will lead America. That woman will not be Harris, who might lead, but would probably be just another crisis machine.

