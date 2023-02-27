Biden Admin Feeling the Heat of GOP Investigations, Now Holding Meetings in Rooms Used by Sec of War

In a sign that the Biden administration is really starting to get worried, its lawyers are now holding meetings.

On Monday, NPR reported that White House lawyers and strategists are meeting in a suite of rooms in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building that were formerly used by the secretary of war.

This time, the rooms are being used to discuss a rather different kind of war as they are dealing with the several investigations of the Biden administration that have been launched by House Republicans.

There is a lot that the GOP is investigating Biden for, including, Hunter Biden, the weaponization of government agencies against conservatives, COVID and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Republicans have been speaking out on these issues for the past few years but never had the means to do anything about it. That is, until the 2022 midterms when they were able to regain control of the House of Representatives.

Now, the House Judiciary Committee is launching investigations that could be, at the very least, a massive headache for the Biden administration.

While NPR is naturally eager to downplay the investigations and instead shift the focus to leftist groups who are trying to call out the GOP’s “lies” and “hypocrisy,” the article does acknowledge that they could cause massive problems in for Biden’s re-election.

“If there are hints of corruption or scandal or impropriety, that will undermine the president’s ability to stay in the good graces of the electorate,” Eric Schultz, a political advisor for the Obama administration, told NPR.

The fact that Biden’s lawyers are meeting in rooms used by the secretary of war indicates that the administration does, in fact, recognize the political dangers that these investigations pose and is taking them seriously.

Should Biden be impeached for Afghanistan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1250 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

It would be foolish for the administration not to.

For instance, it is alleged that the Biden campaign colluded with Big Tech prior to the 2020 election to censor the story about Hunter Biden and his laptop. This means that the campaign used a large private company to censor information that could have influenced the outcome of the election.

It is also alleged that the Biden administration is weaponizing the justice department and the FBI to target Biden’s political adversaries, meaning that it is directly violating the First Amendment rights of thousands of Americans.

This should give an idea of just how serious these allegations against Biden are. We are talking about an administration that possibly censored truthful information in order to influence an election and is now violating the civil rights of Americans.

If these allegations are proven to be true, then it could irreparably damage the credibility of Biden and the Democrats going into the 2024 election.

So Biden’s lawyers are absolutely right, this is indeed war. It is a battle for the very survival of the Biden administration and a battle to ensure that the government is held accountable to the people.

For the past two years, the Biden administration has been able to get away with whatever it wanted thanks to complete Democrat control of Congress. Now that Congress is divided, those days are over.

It is time that the Biden administration faces consequences for its actions, actions that have damaged the credibility and image of the federal government in the eyes of the American people.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.